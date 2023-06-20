Westgen Technologies Inc. is Evolving into Convrg Innovations, Catalyzing the Energy Evolution in the Oil and Gas Industry

Westgen Technologies Inc. is embarking on a transformative journey as it evolves into Convrg Innovations (Convrg) on September 7th, 2023. This milestone represents our unwavering dedication to catalyzing the energy evolution within the oil and gas industry, marking a significant stride forward in our commitment to sustainable innovation.

Westgen Technologies, has been dedicated to addressing energy security and climate change challenges since its inception. With a vision to foster collaboration and create positive change, Convrg embarks on a new chapter that solidifies its dedication to this mission.

“We are thrilled to introduce Convrg as our new brand,” says Connor O’Shea, Co-Founder & CEO. “Our belief in collaboration and convergence drives us to make a difference in the industry. The name Convrg represents our commitment to facilitating collaboration and leading the energy evolution.”

Ben Klepacki, Co-founder & CRO, explains the inspiration behind our new logo, stating, “Our logo embodies the essence of Convrg. The strategic use of yellow and blue symbolizes the convergence of traditional energy resources and emerging renewable energy sources, paving the way for a reliable energy future. The vibrant green hue symbolizes a sustainable and thriving energy landscape. The inclusion of an image underlay represents transparency and collaboration, integral to our business values.”

The company firmly believes that collaboration is key to driving the energy evolution within the industry. By bringing together stakeholders, they aim to catalyze change and facilitate the transition towards a responsible energy future.

By purposefully modifying the spelling of “Converge” to “Convrg,” the company reinforces its distinctive brand identity, emphasizing the company’s unwavering dedication to innovation and setting itself apart from competitors in the market.

The team is excited about the possibilities that lie ahead with the launch of their new brand. They firmly believe that the oil and gas industry plays a leading role in shaping our energy future and creating a better world for future generations.

About Westgen Technologies Inc:

Westgen Technologies Inc, soon to be Convrg Innovations, is a trusted leader in providing emissions reduction solutions for companies aiming to reduce emissions on oil & gas work sites. Through integrated technology and devoted partnerships, they offer scalable and innovative solutions driven by data and supported by patented products. As they transition into Convrg Innovations, their commitment to driving change and delivering sustainable solutions remains the same. Together with their industry partners, they are catalyzing the energy evolution, enabling significant emission reductions for a more sustainable future.

For more information, visit westgentech.com