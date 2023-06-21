F&M Bank Fee Title Mines and Minerals Sale – South-Central Saskatchewan

Farmers and Merchants Bank & Trust (“Farmers and Merchants” or the “F&M Bank”) has engaged Aim Land Services Ltd. Mineral Land Advisors to assist the F&M Bank with the sale of certain Fee Title Mines and Minerals interests located in South-Central Saskatchewan. The properties are specific to the Abbott area of Saskatchewan (the “Property”). The Property is located West of the Weyburn Unit, operated by Whitecap Resources Inc.

The Mines and Minerals Interests are more particularly described as An Undivided ½ Interest in All of Sections Nineteen and Twenty-One (19 & 21) in Township Nine (9) Range Eighteen (18) West of the Second Meridian (W2M) in the Province of Saskatchewan.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas rights were last leased in 1994 to Western Land Services on behalf of an undisclosed client. The leased subsequently expired in 1999.

This sale area has been under evaluation by various potash corporations since 2017 and the area continues to attract interest for possible development. Several vertical test wells have been drilled in the area. Over the last forty years, the area has also had various seismic programs shot to confirm petroleum and natural gas, potash and now in the present, helium existence.

More recently the area has garnered interest by Lithium Explorers and in fact this area has had posted for sale certain subsurface mineral rights.

During the year 2019 and forward Saskatchewan Energy and Resources has accepted by Non-Advertised Dispositions which were obtained through the Integrated Resource Information System (IRIS) originally the Crown granted Helium Permits to interested parties for the rights from the Top of the Winnipeg Formation to the Base Precambrian only.

Recent changes to the Helium and Associated Gases Disposition Application Policy for Southeast Saskatchewan now means that operators will have the ability to explore for helium above the Winnipeg Formation thereby no longer stranding helium by its policy. Geological setting and prospectivity now include the Ordovician, Devonian, Mississippian, Jurassic, and Cretaceous Periods.

Effective October 24, 2022 Saskatchewan Energy and Resources has advised Industry that Helium Rights above the Top of the Winnipeg Formation may be posted for sale in South East Saskatchewan. F&M Bank owns the Helium and Lithium mineral rights in this Property and these rights are included in the disposition of the Property.

Crown Helium Permit Dispositions Indicated in Green

Lands in white are Freehold owned or unleased crown lands.

More specific information is available by emailing us at ganderson@aimland.ca.

Cash, offers to purchase relating to this process will be accepted until 4:00 pm on Monday, July 31st, 2023.

For further information please feel free to contact: Guy Anderson P. Land at 403-801-8277 or 587-392-5115.