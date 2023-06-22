Enerplus releases its 2023 ESG report

CALGARY, AB, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ – Enerplus Corporation (“Enerplus” or the “Company”) (TSX: ERF) (NYSE: ERF) today announced the release of its 2023 ESG report, which provides an update on its environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) initiatives. Enerplus continued to make progress integrating its ESG focus areas throughout the organization in 2022, which it believes is important to mitigating risk and supporting the company’s long-term resilience. The 2023 ESG report is available on Enerplus’ website at www.enerplus.com.
Highlights of the 2023 ESG report are provided below.
HEALTH & SAFETY
- Strong safety performance in 2022, with one lost time injury.
- Since 2020, Enerplus has achieved a three-year average reduction in annual lost time injury frequency of 79%, compared to the 2019 baseline.
- Year to date, the Company has had no lost time injuries.
EMISSIONS MANAGEMENT
- Reduced scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions intensity by 14% in 2022, compared to the 2021 baseline. The Company has a long-term scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions intensity reduction target of 35% by 2030 from a 2021 baseline, equating to 21.5 kg CO2e/BOE.
- Enerplus is continuing to drive meaningful improvements to its GHG emissions profile and anticipates its 2023 scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions intensity will be approximately 23 kg CO2e/BOE, representing a 30% reduction compared to 2021 (and an approximate 50% reduction compared to 2019). Given this performance, the Company anticipates achieving its long-term GHG emissions intensity reduction target as early as 2024 and plans to provide an updated long-term target in due course.
- Reduced methane emissions intensity by 4% in 2022, compared to the 2021 baseline.
- Based primarily on work completed in 2022, methane emissions intensity in 2023 is expected to be approximately 0.055 kg CH4/BOE, representing a 20% reduction from the 2021 baseline. Enerplus remains on track to achieve its mid- and long-term methane emissions intensity reduction targets of 30% by 2025 and 50% by 2030, compared to a 2021 baseline.
WATER MANAGEMENT
- Produced water inclusion rate in North Dakota well completions was 36% in 2022, compared to the 2019 baseline of zero, providing a significant reduction in freshwater use.
- Revised the 2023 water management target to better align to water availability following Enerplus’ 2021 acquisitions that expanded the scale of operations to Dunn and Williams counties. Enerplus is working toward a produced water inclusion rate of 25% or more, per well completion in North Dakota between 2023 to 2025.
The ESG report includes additional information on the performance, targets and material focus areas highlighted above as well as other pertinent information about Enerplus’ ESG framework and related areas which the Company is actively managing.
Enerplus’ report has been prepared in accordance with the SASB Oil & Gas – Exploration & Production Standard materiality map and the GRI 11 Oil & Gas Sector 2021 Standards. The report has also been prepared in alignment with the International Petroleum Industry Environmental Conservation Association’s (IPIECA) Oil and Gas industry guidance on voluntary sustainability reporting (a joint publication with the American Petroleum Institute and the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers). Enerplus’ TCFD Aligned Reporting Table will be published in conjunction with this report. Enerplus engaged an independent auditor to review select metrics within the report and received a limited assurance statement for select environmental, safety and production metrics.
About Enerplus
Enerplus is an independent North American oil and gas exploration and production company focused on creating long-term value for its shareholders through a disciplined, returns-based capital allocation strategy and a commitment to safe, responsible operations. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.enerplus.com.
Follow @EnerplusCorp on Twitter at https://twitter.com/EnerplusCorp.