Assets on the move this week – see the top mineral rights transfer, top AER licence transfer, and active licensees

Using our BOE Intel software, we have quickly summarized some of the largest asset transfers and some of the more active licensees over the last 7 days.
Largest AER licence transfer this week:
To: Logan Energy Corp.
From: Spartan Delta $sde.to
221 wells, 46 facilities, 66 pipelines. Assets on the move from the previously announced Spartan/Crescent Point/Logan transaction.
BOE INTEL
— BOE Report (@BOEReport) June 23, 2023
Largest mineral rights transfer this week:
To: CNRL $cnq.to
From: Prosper Petroleum
Net area change: 2,371 hectares
BOE INTEL
Most active Clearwater licensees this week: Spur Petroleum (13), Rubellite (12) $rby.to BOE INTEL
Most active Montney licensees this week: Coelacanth 👀(14), Tourmaline (11) and ARC Resources (10) $cei.v $tou.to $arx.to BOE INTEL
