Questerre updates status of legal action in Quebec

CALGARY, Alberta, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questerre Energy Corporation (“Questerre” or the “Company”) (TSX,OSE:QEC) reported today on the case management conference held earlier this week in Quebec related to Bill 21, An Act mainly to end petroleum exploration and production and the public financing of those activities (“Bill 21”).

The Attorney General of Quebec’s summary motion to dismiss the claims by Questerre and other license holders was deferred by the appointed Justice until the hearing on the merits of the case to be scheduled next year. The Justice also accepted the Government’s undertaking to suspend any enforcement actions until the next hearing tentatively scheduled for the fourth quarter of this year.

Michael Binnion, President and Chief Executive Officer of Questerre, commented, “We are pursuing a political and business solution in Quebec. We believe our proposed Scope 3 zero emissions energy hub in Quebec could play a role in supporting the transition of Quebec’s economy to a low emissions future.”

He added, “With the largest utility in the province recently recommending residential and business customers reduce their consumption, the electricity shortage in the province is becoming more apparent. The stay granted by the justice allows for an orderly discussion of energy policy in Quebec.”

Questerre is an energy technology and innovation company. It is leveraging its expertise gained through early exposure to low permeability reservoirs to acquire significant high-quality resources. We believe with emerging technology we can successfully transform our energy portfolio to be competitive with alternative energy on an environmental basis. With new clean technologies and innovation to responsibly produce and use energy, we can sustain both human progress and our natural environment.

Questerre is a believer that the future success of the oil and gas industry depends on a balance of economics, environment, and society. We are committed to being transparent and are respectful that the public must be part of making the important choices for our energy future.

