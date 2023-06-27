Petrus Resources Ltd. announces results of annual general meeting of shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Petrus Resources Ltd. (“Petrus” or the “Company“) (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions at its annual general meeting of shareholders held today (the “Meeting”). The resolutions approved at the Meeting were as follows:

The resolution to fix the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting at five (5) directors was approved with 99.951% of votes in favor.

The resolution to appoint the five (5) nominees as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed, was passed by way of ballot and each of the directors received the following votes for their election:

Nominee Outcome of Vote Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Donald Gray Elected 94,081,080 99.588% 388,978 0.412% Donald Cormack Elected 94,229,409 99.745% 240,649 0.255% Patrick Arnell Elected 93,839,013 99.332% 631,045 0.668% Ken Gray Elected 94,448,751 99.977% 21,307 0.023% Peter Verburg Elected 94,226,409 99.742% 243,549 0.258%

The resolution to approve a reduction in the stated capital of the common shares of the Company was approved with 99.916% of votes in favor.

The resolution to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the Company’s auditor was approved with 99.984% of votes in favor.

ABOUT PETRUS

Petrus is a public Canadian oil and gas company focused on property exploitation, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta.

For further information, please contact:

Ken Gray

President and Chief Executive Officer

T: 403-930-0889

E: kgray@petrusresources.com