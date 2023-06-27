West 5 Resources Inc. – Corporate Divestiture

Corporate Divestiture

Bid Deadline: August 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM MST

West 5 Resources Inc. (“West 5”, or the “Company”) has retained Earth Horse Energy Advisors (“Earth Horse”) as its exclusive financial advisor and agent to assist with a corporate sales process. West 5’s assets are located in the Chip Lake/Northville area of Alberta.

Divestiture Overview

Focused company with no employees, no severance, no office obligations, no debt and a working capital surplus of approximately $500,000

319 boe/d (52% Liquids) of long-life, light (37.8o API) sweet oil producing from the Rock Creek Formation

Operated, high working interests in the Chip Lake/Northville area of west-central Alberta

Waterflood and well reactivations have improved production, cash flow and recovery of reserves

Net Operating Income (“NOI”) of approximately $3.6 million per year

In November 2022, 30 e3m3/d of third-party production began being processed at West 5’s 10-29 gas plant at a fee of $35.00/e3m, fee is included in NOI

100% owned and operated infrastructure with a gas plant with NGL recovery

40 e3m3/d of firm service with TC Energy for natural gas delivery

PDP and Total Proved reserves of 919.2 Mbbl and 2P reserves of 1.241MMboe witha RLI of 7.9 years and 10.7 years respectively

Unbooked Infill drilling locations in the Rock Creek

LLR of 1.34 as at June 2023 which is expected to increase

Township 52-54 Range 9-11 W5

For more information visit Earth Horse Energy Advisors’ website at www.ehenergyadvisors.com or contact Ryan Ferguson Young, President of Earth Horse Energy Advisors at Ryan.FY@ehenergyadvisors.com or (403) 615-2975.