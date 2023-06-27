West 5 Resources Inc. – Corporate Divestiture

Corporate Divestiture
Bid Deadline: August 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM MST
West 5 Resources Inc. (“West 5”, or the “Company”) has retained Earth Horse Energy Advisors (“Earth Horse”) as its exclusive financial advisor and agent to assist with a corporate sales process. West 5’s assets are located in the Chip Lake/Northville area of Alberta.
Divestiture Overview
- Focused company with no employees, no severance, no office obligations, no debt and a working capital surplus of approximately $500,000
- 319 boe/d (52% Liquids) of long-life, light (37.8o API) sweet oil producing from the Rock Creek Formation
- Operated, high working interests in the Chip Lake/Northville area of west-central Alberta
- Waterflood and well reactivations have improved production, cash flow and recovery of reserves
- Net Operating Income (“NOI”) of approximately $3.6 million per year
- In November 2022, 30 e3m3/d of third-party production began being processed at West 5’s 10-29 gas plant at a fee of $35.00/e3m, fee is included in NOI
- 100% owned and operated infrastructure with a gas plant with NGL recovery
- 40 e3m3/d of firm service with TC Energy for natural gas delivery
- PDP and Total Proved reserves of 919.2 Mbbl and 2P reserves of 1.241MMboe witha RLI of 7.9 years and 10.7 years respectively
- Unbooked Infill drilling locations in the Rock Creek
- LLR of 1.34 as at June 2023 which is expected to increase
Township 52-54 Range 9-11 W5
For more information visit Earth Horse Energy Advisors’ website at www.ehenergyadvisors.com or contact Ryan Ferguson Young, President of Earth Horse Energy Advisors at Ryan.FY@ehenergyadvisors.com or (403) 615-2975.