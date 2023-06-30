This private company continues to consolidate its Duvernay land position – adding 2,624 net hectares in transfers from land brokers – BOE Intel

It was just a week ago that we published a Private Company Review for Artis Exploration, and now our mineral rights transfer tool has picked up more activity from the company.

This week we noticed on BOE Intel that Artis Exploration has continued to consolidate its land holdings in the Duvernay East Shale Basin, increasing its crown mineral rights by 2,624 net hectares. This acreage was transferred into the company’s name from various land brokers, as shown below in Figure 1.

Figure 1 – Mineral rights transfers to Artis Exploration

These mineral rights appear to have been held under broker since land sales between November 2022 and March 2023. Shown in Figure 2 below is how these recent mineral rights transfers (yellow) fit in with the company’s existing mineral rights (purple).

Figure 2 – Artis crown mineral rights

For access to our mineral rights transfer tool and everything else, contact us here or go check out BOE Intel for yourself.