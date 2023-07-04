Gear Energy Ltd. confirms monthly dividend for July of $0.01 per share

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – July 4, 2023) – Gear Energy Ltd. (“Gear” or the “Company”) (TSX: GXE) (OTCQX: GENGF) confirms that the July 2023 monthly dividend of $0.01 per common share is to be paid on July 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on July 14, 2023.
The dividend is designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Ingram Gillmore
President & CEO
403-538-8463
David Hwang
Vice President Finance & CFO
403-538-8437
Email: info@gearenergy.com
Website: www.gearenergy.com
