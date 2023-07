InPlay Oil Corp. confirms monthly dividend for July 2023

CALGARY, AB

July 4, 2023

$0.015

July 31, 2023

July 17, 2023

/CNW/ – InPlay Oil Corp. TSX: IPO ) ( OTCQX: IPOOF ) (“InPlay” or the “Company”) is pleased to confirm that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly cash dividend ofper common share payable on, to shareholders of record at the close of business on. The monthly cash dividend is expected to be designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian federal and provincial income tax purposes.