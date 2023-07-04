Lucero Energy Corp. announces share award grant

About Lucero Energy Corp.

Lucero is an oil company engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of high-quality oil-weighted assets in the North Dakota Bakken / Three Forks. Lucero’s strategic priorities include successfully managing the Company’s cyclical business with balance sheet strength, a focus on asset quality and robust capital efficiencies, management of corporate decline profile for sustainability and using funds flow to maintain or grow the asset base with the ultimate goal being a return of capital to shareholders.

