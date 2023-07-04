New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Jul. 4
|CMMS Specialist
|Roska DBO
|Calgary
|Jul. 4
|Project Planner/Scheduler
|Roska DBO
|Calgary
|Jul. 2
|PARTS PERSON (12 MONTH MATERNITY LEAVE CONTRACT) – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Jun. 30
|Production Engineer
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Jun. 30
|Corporate Counsel (Lawyer) TERM
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Jun. 30
|operation geologist
|Hitic Energy Ltd.
|Calgary
|Jun. 30
|Land man
|Hitic Energy Ltd.
|Calgary
|Jun. 30
|Business Analyst
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jun. 29
|Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|Edmonton
|Jun. 29
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|Edmonton
|Jun. 29
|Plant Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jun. 29
|Instrumentation Manager / Technician
|Connect Energy Services Corp
|Edson
|Jun. 28
|Pigging Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Jun. 28
|Production Accounting Administrator
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Jun. 27
|Senior Accountant
|BTG Power Corp
|Calgary
|Jun. 27
|Power Engineer / Gas Plant Operator (14/14 camp or local to FSJ)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Jun. 27
|Journeyperson Instrumentation Technician
|Strike Group
|Calgary