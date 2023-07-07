Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.
TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK
|Top 5 Gainers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Rubellite Energy
|RBY.TO
|12.50%
|Petrus Resources
|PRQ.TO
|10.69%
|Kelt Exploration
|KEL.TO
|10.55%
|Yangarra Resources
|YGR.TO
|7.27%
|MEG Energy
|MEG.TO
|6.71%
|Top 5 Fallers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Paramount Resources
|POU.TO
|-0.07%
|Ovintiv
|OVV.TO
|-0.16%
|Canadian Natural Resources
|CNQ.TO
|-0.42%
|Lucero Energy
|LOU.V
|-1.82%
|Perpetual Energy
|PMT.TO
|-5.00%
