MEG Energy announces second quarter of 2023 results and conference call

CALGARY, AB, July 12, 2023 /CNW/ –

Second Quarter Results Release:

Thursday, July 27, 2023 after market close

Conference Call Details:

Friday, July 28, 2023 8:30am ET / 6:30am MT

Dial-in Numbers:

Toll Free: 1.888.390.0546

International: 1.416.764.8688

Replay:

For those unable to dial-in to the conference call, an archived
version will be available by 2:00pm ET / 12:00pm MT on July
28, 2023 at: 

www.megenergy.com/investors/presentations-and-events

 
About MEG

MEG is an energy company focused on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing innovative enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the responsible economic recovery of oil as well as lower carbon emissions. MEG transports and sells thermal oil (AWB) to customers throughout North America and internationally. MEG’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “MEG” (TSX: MEG).

Learn more at www.megenergy.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
T 403.767.0515
E invest@megenergy.com

Media Relations
T 403.775.1131
E media@megenergy.com

