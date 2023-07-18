New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

BOE Report

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Jul. 17 Administrator, Fleet Strike Group Fort Saskatchewan
Jul. 17 Administrator, Fleet Strike Group Crossfield
Jul. 17 Administrator, Fleet Strike Group Bonnyville
Jul. 17 Apprentice Pipefitter Strike Group Grande Prairie
Jul. 17 Journeyperson Pipefitter Strike Group Grande Prairie
Jul. 17 Welders Helper/Labourer Strike Group Grande Prairie
Jul. 17 Labourer Strike Group Grande Prairie
Jul. 17 Journeyperson Instrumentation Technician Strike Group Bonnyville
Jul. 17 Apprentice Electrician Strike Group All Areas
Jul. 17 Apprentice Instrumentation Technician Strike Group All Areas
Jul. 17 Journeyperson Instrumentation Technician Strike Group All Areas
Jul. 17 Journeyperson Electrician Strike Group All Areas
Jul. 17 Journeyperson Electrician (Out of Town Work) Strike Group Lac La Biche
Jul. 17 Apprentice Electrician (Out of Town Work) Strike Group Lac La Biche
Jul. 17 Journeyperson Electrician (Out of Town Work) Strike Group Lloydminster
Jul. 17 Apprentice Electrician (Out of Town Work) Strike Group Lloydminster
Jul. 17 Journeyperson Electrician (Out of Town Work) Strike Group St. Paul
Jul. 17 Apprentice Electrician (Out of Town Work) Strike Group St. Paul
Jul. 17 Journeyperson Electrician Strike Group Bonnyville
Jul. 17 Apprentice Electrician Strike Group Bonnyville
Jul. 17 Local Dawson Field Operator Roska DBO Dawson Creek
Jul. 14 Water Operator Roska DBO Fort St John
Jul. 14 Production and Revenue Accountant TAQA North Ltd Calgary
Jul. 14 Supply Chain Consultant TAQA North Ltd Calgary
Jul. 14 Field Operator (8/6 camp) Roska DBO Fort St John
Jul. 13 Field Operator Roska DBO Drayton Valley
Jul. 13 Commissioning and Start-up Gas Plant Operators Roska DBO Fort St John
Jul. 13 NGL Process Operator Roska DBO Fort McMurray
Jul. 13 Field Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Jul. 13 Drilling and Completions Consultant Mancal Energy Inc. Calgary
Jul. 12 Administrator, Fleet Strike Group All Areas
Jul. 11 Coordinator, HSE Strike Group Edson
Jul. 11 Field / Pipeline Operator (8/6 shift) Roska DBO Grande Prairie

