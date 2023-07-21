Razor Energy Corp. announces grant of incentive stock options

CALGARY, Alberta, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Razor Energy Corp. (“Razor” or the “Company”) (TSXV: RZE) announces that its board of directors (the “Board“) has approved the granting of incentive stock options (“Options“) under its stock option plan to certain of its directors and officers to acquire up to an aggregate of 1,181,064 common shares of the Corporation (“Common Shares“) and granting of Options to certain of its employees and consultants to acquire up to an aggregate of 1,119,722 Common Shares (the “Option Grant“).

All of the Options are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of $0.80 per Common Share and 33⅓% of the Options will vest on the date that is one year after the date of the grant of such Options and the remainder will vest 33⅓% per year thereafter.

About Razor

Razor is a publicly traded junior oil and gas development and production company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, concentrated on acquiring, and subsequently enhancing, and producing oil and gas from properties primarily in Alberta. The Company is led by experienced management and a strong, committed Board of Directors, with a long-term vision of growth focused on efficiency and cost control in all areas of the business. Razor currently trades on TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker “RZE.V”.

www.razor-energy.com

For additional information please contact: Doug Bailey Kevin Braun President and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Razor Energy Corp. 800, 500-5th Ave SW Calgary Alberta T2P 3L5 Telephone: 403-262-0242

