Freehold Royalties announces conference call for second quarter results

CALGARY, Alberta, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold or the Company) (TSX:FRU) intends to release second quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2023 on Monday, July 31, 2023 before market open. A conference call and webcast will be held at 9:00 am MT (11:00 am ET) on Monday, July 31, 2023.

A live audio webcast will be accessible through the link below under “Events & Presentations” on Freehold’s website at www.freeholdroyalties.com. To participate in the conference call, you are asked to register at the link provided below.

Live Audio Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/rsmnsh2k

A dial-in option to participate in Questions with management is also available and can be accessed by dialing 1-800-898-3989 (toll-free in North America) participant passcode is 2023064#.

