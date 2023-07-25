New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

BOE Report

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Jul. 25 Power Engineer / Gas Plant Operator (7/7 camp) Roska DBO Fort St John
Jul. 24 Marketing and Scheduling Coordinator PetroChina Canada Calgary
Jul. 24 Office Administrator Strike Group Bonnyville
Jul. 24 Intermediate Risk Analyst Roska DBO Calgary
Jul. 24 Field Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Jul. 20 Project Manager Strike Group Bonnyville
Jul. 20 Boom Truck Crane Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Jul. 18 Material Receiver Strike Group Grande Prairie
Jul. 18 Journeyperson B-Pressure Rig Welder Strike Group Grande Prairie

