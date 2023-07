MEG Energy announces second quarter 2023 financial and operating results

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars ($ or C$) and all references to barrels are per barrel of bitumen unless otherwise noted. The Corporation’s Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures are detailed in the Advisory section of this news release. They include: cash operating netback, bitumen realization net of transportation and storage expense, operating expenses net of power revenue, energy operating costs net of power revenue, non-energy operating costs, energy operating costs, adjusted funds flow, free cash flow and net debt.

CALGARY, AB, July 27, 2023 /CNW/ – MEG Energy Corp. (TSX: MEG) (“MEG” or the “Corporation”) reported its second quarter 2023 operational and financial results.

“I want to congratulate and thank the MEG team on the execution of a safe and successful second quarter turnaround despite the challenging labour market and ongoing supply chain constraints”, said Derek Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our Christina Lake operation is well positioned to deliver even higher second half free cash flow and build on the US$126 million of debt reduction and $169 million of share buybacks achieved in the first half of the year”.

Second quarter 2023 highlights include:

Bitumen production of 85,974 barrels per day (“bbls/d”) at a 2.25 steam-oil ratio (“SOR”) reflecting the impact of the major planned turnaround in the quarter;

Funds flow from operating activities (“FFO”) and adjusted funds flow (“AFF”) of $278 million , or $0.96 per share;

, or per share; Free cash flow (“FCF”) of $129 million , after $149 million of capital expenditures, including $66 million directed towards completion of the major planned turnaround;

, after of capital expenditures, including directed towards completion of the major planned turnaround; Debt repayment of US$40 million (approximately $54 million ) during the second quarter of 2023 and US$126 million (approximately $171 million ) year-to-date. Net debt declined to US$994 million (approximately $1.3 billion ) at the end of the second quarter of 2023;

(approximately ) during the second quarter of 2023 and (approximately ) year-to-date. Net debt declined to (approximately ) at the end of the second quarter of 2023; MEG returned $66 million to shareholders through the buyback and cancellation of 3.1 million shares at a weighted average price of $21.51 per share. Year-to-date buybacks totaled 8.0 million shares, returning $169 million to shareholders;

to shareholders through the buyback and cancellation of 3.1 million shares at a weighted average price of per share. Year-to-date buybacks totaled 8.0 million shares, returning to shareholders; Operating expenses net of power revenue of $6.63 per barrel. Power revenue offset 75% of energy operating costs, resulting in energy operating costs net of power revenue of $0.97 per barrel and non-energy operating costs of $5.66 per barrel, all reflecting lower production in the quarter due to the major planned turnaround;

per barrel. Power revenue offset 75% of energy operating costs, resulting in energy operating costs net of power revenue of per barrel and non-energy operating costs of per barrel, all reflecting lower production in the quarter due to the major planned turnaround; The Christina Lake operation reached post-payout status under the Oil Sands Royalty Regulation resulting in an increase to the effective royalty rate as expected; and

operation reached post-payout status under the Oil Sands Royalty Regulation resulting in an increase to the effective royalty rate as expected; and On April 14, 2023 , S&P Global Ratings raised the Corporation’s long-term issuer credit rating to BB- with a stable outlook from B+ and affirmed the issue-level rating on the Corporation’s senior unsecured notes at BB-. On May 24, 2023 , Moody’s Investors Service raised the Corporation’s long-term issuer credit rating to Ba3 with a stable outlook from B1 and raised the issue-level rating on the Corporation’s senior unsecured notes to B1 from B2.

Six months

ended June 30 2023 2022 2021 ($millions, except as indicated) 2023 2022 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Bitumen production – bbls/d 96,349 84,099 85,974 106,840 110,805 101,983 67,256 101,128 100,698 91,506 Steam-oil ratio 2.25 2.44 2.25 2.25 2.22 2.39 2.46 2.43 2.42 2.56 Bitumen sales – bbls/d 94,942 86,564 83,531 106,480 113,582 95,759 73,091 100,186 98,894 92,251 Bitumen realization after net transportation and storage expense(1) – $/bbl 49.69 108.07 57.64 43.40 54.75 74.75 103.29 84.31 59.67 54.88 Operating expenses – $/bbl 10.01 13.46 9.58 10.34 11.05 10.61 16.05 11.54 10.78 9.23 Operating expenses net of power revenue(1) – $/bbl 6.35 10.68 6.63 6.13 5.83 5.45 12.97 8.98 8.20 7.17 Non-energy operating costs(2) – $/bbl 5.17 5.13 5.66 4.77 4.34 4.49 5.65 4.74 4.56 4.46 Cash operating netback(1) – $/bbl 37.89 75.10 42.38 34.32 43.89 62.63 81.75 70.21 37.87 37.31 General & administrative expense – $/bbl of bitumen production volumes 1.90 1.92 1.85 1.94 1.62 1.72 2.37 1.61 1.58 1.72 Funds flow from operating activities 626 999 278 348 383 501 412 587 260 212 Per share, diluted 2.15 3.18 0.96 1.19 1.28 1.63 1.31 1.87 0.83 0.68 Adjusted funds flow(3) 552 1,038 278 274 401 496 478 559 274 243 Per share, diluted(3) 1.90 3.30 0.96 0.94 1.34 1.61 1.52 1.78 0.88 0.78 Free cash flow(3) 290 846 129 161 295 418 374 471 168 159 Revenues 2,771 3,102 1,291 1,480 1,445 1,571 1,571 1,531 1,307 1,091 Net earnings (loss) 217 587 136 81 159 156 225 362 177 54 Per share, diluted 0.74 1.87 0.47 0.28 0.53 0.51 0.72 1.15 0.57 0.17 Capital expenditures 262 192 149 113 106 78 104 88 106 84 Long-term debt, including current portion 1,382 2,026 1,382 1,466 1,581 1,803 2,026 2,440 2,762 2,769 Net debt(3) – C$ 1,316 1,782 1,316 1,381 1,389 1,634 1,782 2,150 2,401 2,559 Net debt(3) – US$ 994 1,384 994 1,020 1,026 1,193 1,384 1,722 1,897 2,007

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure – please refer to the Advisory section of this news release. (2) Supplementary financial measure – please refer to the Advisory section of this news release. (3) Capital management measure – please refer to the Advisory section of this news release.



Financial Results

AFF and FFO in the second quarter of 2023 declined to $278 million from $478 million and $412 million, respectively, in the same period of 2022, mainly reflecting a lower cash operating netback partially offset by lower interest expense due to reduced debt levels.

Cash operating netback per barrel declined 48% to $42.38 per barrel in the second quarter of 2023 from $81.75 in the same period of 2022 mainly reflecting a lower bitumen realization after net transportation and storage expense partially offset by reduced royalties and operating expenses net of power revenue. Bitumen realization after net transportation and storage expense declined to $57.64 per barrel in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $103.29 in the same period of 2022, due to a lower blend sales price, higher diluent expense and increased net transportation and storage expense.

Compared to the first quarter of 2023, second quarter cash operating netback rose 23% as bitumen realization after net transportation and storage expense improved by $14.24 per barrel mainly driven by a narrowing WTI:AWB differential.

The Corporation’s Christina Lake operation reached post-payout status under the Oil Sands Royalty Regulation during the second quarter of 2023 resulting in an increase in the effective royalty rate as expected. The impact of this higher post-payout rate was offset by lower gross revenue relative to the second quarter of 2022 and, as a result, the total royalty burden was consistent across both periods.

The Corporation sold 82% and 79% of its blend sales volumes in the USGC market during the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. Average heavy oil apportionment on the Enbridge mainline system was 1% and 0% in those periods.

FCF was $129 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $374 million in the same period of 2022, driven by the lower AFF and an increase in capital spending to $149 million from $104 million.

Higher 2023 capital expenditures reflect increased scope and timing of field development and maintenance activities. Turnarounds at the Christina Lake facility during both comparative quarters were successfully completed on time, however, increased turnaround costs in the second quarter of 2023 reflect a larger planned turnaround scope, found work, inflationary pressures on labour costs and ongoing supply chain challenges.

Net earnings were $136 million and $225 million in the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. The 2023 decline mainly reflects a lower cash operating netback and higher depletion and depreciation expense, partially offset by an unrealized foreign exchange gain and reduced income tax expense.

Operating Results

Bitumen production rose approximately 28% in the second quarter of 2023 to 85,974 bbls/d, from 67,256 bbls/d in the same period of 2022. Higher 2023 production was delivered at a 2.25 SOR, a 9% reduction from 2.46 in the second quarter of 2022. This reflects the Corporation’s continued focus on optimized well spacing, enhanced completion designs, a capital efficient well redevelopment program and targeted facility enhancements. Production for the second quarters of both 2023 and 2022 was impacted by major planned turnaround activities at the Christina Lake Facility.

Non‐energy operating costs of $5.66 per barrel of bitumen sales in the second quarter of 2023 were consistent with $5.65 per barrel during the same period of 2022.

Energy operating costs net of power revenue decreased to $0.97 per barrel in the second quarter of 2023, from $7.32 per barrel in the comparable period of 2022 reflecting a weaker AECO natural gas price. Power revenue offset 75% and 30% of energy operating costs in the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Debt Repurchases and Share Buybacks

The $129 million of second quarter 2023 FCF was primarily used for debt repurchases and share buybacks. The Corporation repurchased US$40 million (approximately $54 million) of outstanding 7.125% senior unsecured notes at a weighted average price of 102.3%. Share buybacks totaled $66 million through the repurchase and cancellation of 3.1 million shares at a weighted average price of $21.51 per share. Year-to-date the Corporation repurchased US$126 million (approximately $171 million) of outstanding 7.125% senior unsecured notes at a weighted average price of 102.2% and share buybacks totaled $169 million through the repurchase and cancellation of 8.0 million shares at a weighted average price of $21.12 per share.

Capital Allocation Strategy

Approximately 50% of 2023 FCF is being allocated to debt reduction with the remainder applied to share buybacks. This allocation will remain until the US$600 million net debt target is achieved. The Corporation exited the second quarter of 2023 with net debt of US$994 million.

Sustainability and Pathways Update

MEG, along with its Pathways Alliance (“Alliance”) peers, continues to progress pre-work on the proposed foundational carbon capture and storage (“CCS”) project, which will transport CO2 via pipeline from multiple oil sands facilities to be stored safely and permanently underground in the Cold Lake region of Alberta.

During the second quarter of 2023, the Alliance continued to evaluate the Pathways Alliance proposed storage hub and is working to obtain a carbon sequestration agreement from the Government of Alberta by year-end 2023 to allow for regulatory submissions for the carbon storage hub. In addition, the Alliance continued to advance engineering and field work related to the proposed CCS project in order to support a regulatory application anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2023 for the CCS network. Formal consultation with about 25 Indigenous groups along the proposed CO2 transportation and storage network corridor has commenced and follows early engagement with these groups over the last two years.

The Alliance continues to work collaboratively with both the federal and Alberta governments on the necessary policy and co-financing frameworks required to move the project forward. During the second quarter of 2023, the Government of Alberta released its Emissions Reduction and Energy Development Plan with the goal of reducing emissions and achieving net zero, while ensuring industry can compete globally, attract investment and continue to provide economic growth and prosperity for Albertans and Canadians. The Government of Alberta recognized that a coordinated approach with the federal government and industry is needed to compete with the United States, Europe and others for investment in wide scale carbon capture, utilization and storage deployment, essential to achieve emissions reduction goals. The Alberta and federal governments are also in discussions relating to the formation of a bilateral working group to incentivize carbon capture and storage and other emissions-reduction technologies.

For further details on the Corporation’s approach to ESG matters, please refer to the Corporation’s 2021 ESG Report and its 2022 ESG Performance Data Supplement available in the “Sustainability” section of the Corporation’s website at www.megenergy.com and the most recently filed AIF on www.sedarplus.ca .

Outlook

Bitumen production in the second half of the year is forecast at approximately 105,000 bbls/d moving annual bitumen production towards the low end of the guidance range and non-energy operating costs and G&A expense towards the high end of their respective ranges. The 2023 guidance remains unchanged.

The Corporation has capacity to ship 100,000 bbls/d of AWB blend sales, on a pre-apportionment basis, to the USGC market via its committed FSP capacity. In addition, 20,000 bbls/d of capacity is contracted on the TMX pipeline system to Canada’s West Coast. TMX is scheduled to come into service in early 2024, which will further broaden MEG’s market access.

Summary of 2023 Guidance Capital expenditures $450 million Bitumen production – annual average(1) 100,000 – 105,000 bbls/d Non-energy operating costs $4.75 – $5.05 per bbl G&A expense $1.70 – $1.90 per bbl

(1) 2023 guidance includes the bitumen production impact of the second quarter turnaround which impacted annual average bitumen production by approximately 6,000 barrels per day.



Adjusted Funds Flow Sensitivity

MEG’s production is comprised entirely of crude oil and AFF is highly correlated with crude oil benchmark prices and light-heavy oil differentials. The following table provides an annual sensitivity estimate to the most significant market variables.

Variable Range 2023 AFF Sensitivity(1)(2) – C$mm WCS Differential (US$/bbl) +/- US$1.00/bbl +/- C$45mm WTI (US$/bbl) +/- US$1.00/bbl +/- C$27mm Bitumen Production (bbls/d) +/- 1,000 bbls/d +/- C$17mm Condensate (US$/bbl) +/- US$1.00/bbl +/- C$14mm Exchange Rate (C$/US$) +/- $0.01 +/- C$9mm Non-Energy Opex (C$/bbl) +/- C$0.25/bbl +/- C$6mm AECO Gas(3) (C$/GJ) +/- C$0.50/GJ +/- C$2mm

(1) Each sensitivity is independent of changes to other variables. (2) Assumes low end of 2023 production guidance, US$80.00/bbl WTI, US$18.50/bbl WTI:AWB Edmonton discount, US$9.00/bbl WTI:AWB Gulf Coast discount, C$1.32/US$ F/X rate, condensate purchased at 100% of WTI and one bbl of bitumen per 1.44 bbls of blend sales (1.44 blend ratio). (3) Assumes 1.3 GJ/bbl of bitumen, 70% of 150 MW of power generation sold externally and a 30.0 GJ/MWh heat rate.



