Shell Plc publishes second quarter 2023 press release

London, July 27, 2023
“Shell delivered strong operational performance and cash flows in the second quarter, despite a lower commodity price environment.
Today we are delivering on our Capital Markets Day commitment of a 15% dividend increase. We are going further on our buyback guidance by commencing a $3 billion programme for the next three months and, subject to Board approval, at least $2.5 billion at the Q3 2023 results. As we deliver more value with less emissions, we will continue to prioritise share buybacks, given the value that our shares represent.”
Shell plc Chief Executive Officer, Wael Sawan
STRONG OPERATIONAL AND CASH PERFORMANCE, ENHANCED DISTRIBUTIONS
- Q2 2023 Adjusted Earnings of $5.1 billion, with lower oil and gas prices and refining margins, lower volumes and lower LNG trading & optimisation results. CFFO of $15.1 billion for the quarter, with a $4.8 billion working capital inflow offsetting tax payments.
- $3 billion share buybacks announced, expected to be completed by Q3 2023 results announcement. Quarterly dividend increase of 15% to $0.331 per share.
- Cash capex outlook range for 2023 lowered to $23 – 26 billion.
|$ million
|Adj. Earnings1
|Adj. EBITDA1
|CFFO
|Cash capex
|Integrated Gas
|2,498
|4,827
|3,628
|1,089
|Upstream
|1,684
|6,447
|4,519
|2,029
|Marketing
|894
|1,604
|1,412
|670
|Mobility
|518
|1,036
|402
|Lubricants
|312
|448
|72
|Sectors & Decarbonisation
|66
|120
|196
|Chemicals & Products
|450
|1,300
|2,110
|669
|Chemicals
|(468)
|(143)
|230
|Products
|917
|1,443
|439
|Renewables & Energy Solutions
|228
|438
|3,192
|556
|Corporate
|(654)
|(180)
|269
|117
|Less: Non-controlling interest (NCI)
|27
|Shell
|Q2 2023
|5,073
|14,435
|15,130
|5,130
|Q1 2023
|9,646
|21,432
|14,159
|6,501
1Income/(loss) attributable to shareholders for Q2 2023 is $3.1 billion. Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures can be found in the unaudited results, available on www.shell.com/investors.
- CFFO of $15.1 billion for Q2 2023, with a working capital inflow of $4.8 billion offset by tax paid of $3.8 billion reflecting regular payment phasing. Working capital release mainly due to lower prices, inflows from initial margin and favourable accounts receivable movement (including lower over-the-counter collaterals). Net debt decreased to $40.3 billion at the end of Q2 2023.
|$ billion
|Q2 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q4 2022
|Q1 2023
|Q2 2023
|Divestment proceeds
|0.8
|0.3
|0.2
|1.7
|0.5
|Free cash flow
|12.4
|7.5
|15.5
|9.9
|12.1
|Net debt
|46.4
|48.3
|44.8
|44.2
|40.3
Q2 2023 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE DRIVERS
INTEGRATED GAS
|Key data
|Q1 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q3 2023 outlook
|Realised liquids price ($/bbl)
|70
|60
|—
|Realised gas price ($/mscf)
|10
|8
|—
|Production (kboe/d)
|970
|985
|870 – 930
|LNG liquefaction volumes (MT)
|7.2
|7.2
|6.3 – 6.9
|LNG sales volumes (MT)
|17.0
|16.0
|—
- Adjusted Earnings lower than in Q1 2023 due to lower prices and trading & optimisation results. Trading & optimisation results significantly lower, driven by seasonality and fewer optimisation opportunities, compared with a strong Q1 2023.
- Q3 2023 production and liquefaction outlook reflects scheduled maintenance (including Prelude and Trinidad & Tobago).
UPSTREAM
|Key data
|Q1 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q3 2023 outlook
|Realised liquids price ($/bbl)
|74
|72
|—
|Realised gas price ($/mscf)
|13
|5
|—
|Liquids production (kboe/d)
|1,346
|1,283
|—
|Gas production (mscf/d)
|3,078
|2,425
|—
|Total production (kboe/d)
|1,877
|1,701
|1,600 – 1,800
- Production lower than in Q1 2023, mainly driven by scheduled maintenance and completed divestments.
- Adjusted Earnings lower compared with Q1 2023 due to lower prices and production volumes.
- Q3 2023 production outlook reflects scheduled maintenance across the portfolio.
MARKETING
|Key data
|Q1 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q3 2023 outlook
|Marketing sales volumes (kb/d)
|2,446
|2,607
|2,450 – 2,950
|Mobility (kb/d)
|1,609
|1,727
|—
|Lubricants (kb/d)
|85
|83
|—
|Sectors & Decarbonisation (kb/d)
|752
|797
|—
- Marketing margins higher than Q1 2023 driven by improved Mobility unit margins and seasonal impact on volumes partly offset by higher opex.
CHEMICALS & PRODUCTS
|Key data
|Q1 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q3 2023 outlook
|Refining & Trading sales volumes (kb/d)
|1,706
|1,466
|—
|Chemicals sales volumes (kT)
|2,831
|2,828
|—
|Refinery utilisation (%)
|91
|85
|82 – 90
|Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation (%)
|71
|70
|67 – 75
|Global indicative refining margin ($/bbl)
|15
|9
|—
|Global indicative chemical margin ($/t)
|138
|153
|—
* Products covers refining and trading
- Lower Products margins driven by a fall in prices, lower trading & optimisation results and higher maintenance.
- Lower Chemicals margins driven by continued weak demand and lower utilisation.
RENEWABLES & ENERGY SOLUTIONS
|Key data
|Q1 2023
|Q2 2023
|External power sales (TWh)
|68
|67
|Sales of natural gas to end-use customers (TWh)
|221
|172
|Renewables power generation capacity*
|6.4
|7.1
|
|2.3
|2.5
|
|4.0
|4.6
*Excluding Shell’s equity share of associates where information cannot be obtained
- Adjusted Earnings lower than Q1 2023 driven by lower trading & optimisation results, primarily in the Americas due to seasonally lower demand, decreased volatility, and higher opex.
Renewables and Energy Solutions includes renewable power generation, the marketing and trading and optimisation of power and pipeline gas, as well as carbon credits, and digitally enabled customer solutions. It also includes the production and marketing of hydrogen, development of commercial carbon capture and storage hubs, investment in nature-based projects that avoid or reduce carbon emissions, and Shell Ventures, which invests in companies that work to accelerate the energy and mobility transformation.
CORPORATE
|Key data
|Q1 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q3 2023 outlook
|Adjusted Earnings ($ billion)
|(1.0)
|(0.7)
|(0.7) – (0.5)
- The Adjusted Earnings outlook is a net expense of $2.4 – 2.8 billion for the full year 2023.
This excludes the impact of hedge effectiveness and currency exchange rate effects.
UPCOMING INVESTOR EVENTS
|November 2, 2023
|Third quarter 2023 results and dividends
USEFUL LINKS