ExxonMobil announces second quarter 2023 results

Structural earnings improvements contributed to strong second-quarter earnings of $7.9 billion

Achieved record quarterly production in the Permian and Guyana, demonstrating excellent operational performance

Highest second-quarter global refinery throughput in the last 15 years 1

Expanded leadership in carbon capture and storage by agreeing to acquire Denbury and reaching 5 million metric tons per year of CO2 offtake contracts with industrial customers2

SPRING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM):

Results Summary 2Q23 1Q23 Change vs 1Q23 2Q22 Change vs 2Q22 Dollars in millions (except per share data) YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Change vs YTD 2022 7,880 11,430 -3,550 17,850 -9,970 Earnings (U.S. GAAP) 19,310 23,330 -4,020 7,874 11,618 -3,744 17,551 -9,677 Earnings Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) 19,492 26,384 -6,892 1.94 2.79 -0.85 4.21 -2.27 Earnings Per Common Share 3 4.73 5.49 -0.76 1.94 2.83 -0.89 4.14 -2.20 Earnings Excl. Identified Items Per Common Share 3 4.77 6.21 -1.44 6,166 6,380 -214 4,609 +1,557 Capital and Exploration Expenditures 12,546 9,513 +3,033

Exxon Mobil Corporation today announced second-quarter 2023 earnings of $7.9 billion, or $1.94 per share assuming dilution. Capital and exploration expenditures were $6.2 billion in the second quarter and $12.5 billion for the first half of 2023, in line with the company’s full-year guidance of $23 billion to $25 billion.

“The work we’ve been doing to improve our underlying profitability is reflected in our second-quarter results, which doubled from what we earned in a comparable industry commodity price environment4 just five years ago,” said Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer.

“Earnings totaled more than $19 billion during the first half of the year, and we are on track to structurally reduce costs by $9 billion at year end compared to 2019. Production is up 20% year-over-year in Guyana and the Permian, and we are playing a leading role in the industry’s energy transition with an agreement to acquire Denbury and with three world-scale CO2 offtake agreements. This reflects the significant opportunity to profitably grow our Low Carbon Solutions business by creating a compelling customer decarbonization proposition with the potential to reduce Gulf Coast industrial emissions by 100 million metric tons per year5.”

1 Highest second-quarter global refinery throughput in the last 15 years (2009-2023) based on current refinery circuit. 2 Based on contracts to move 5 MTA starting in 2025 subject to additional investment by ExxonMobil and permitting for carbon capture and storage projects. 3 Assuming dilution. 4 Based on ExxonMobil’s assessment of historical industry commodity prices and margins referencing Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), S&P Global Platts, IHS Markit as well as company estimates and analysis, the second-quarter 2023 industry commodity price environment is comparable to the second-quarter of 2018. General industry commodity price environment comparisons may not be a complete match for individual segments. 5 Subject to additional investment by ExxonMobil and permitting for carbon capture and storage projects.

Second-Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Earnings were $7.9 billion compared with first-quarter earnings of $11.4 billion. Excluding the identified item associated with additional European taxes on the energy sector, earnings were $7.9 billion compared with $11.6 billion in the prior quarter.

Lower natural gas realizations and industry refining margins adversely impacted earnings. Results benefited from the absence of prior quarter unfavorable derivative mark-to-market impacts.

The company remains on track to deliver $9 billion of structural cost savings by the end of 2023 relative to 2019, having achieved cumulative structural cost savings of $8.3 billion to date.

Cash flow from operations totaled $9.4 billion and free cash flow was $5.0 billion, which includes a net working capital impact of $3.6 billion primarily driven by higher seasonal cash tax payments. Cash flow from operations excluding working capital was $13.0 billion. The company’s debt-to-capital ratio remained at 17% and net-debt-to-capital ratio was 5%, reflecting a period-end cash balance of $29.6 billion.

The three new central organizations formed this past quarter, Global Business Solutions, ExxonMobil Supply Chain, and Global Trading, are off to a good start, further leveraging the company’s scale and integrated business model to lower cost and improve performance.

Shareholder Distributions

Second-quarter shareholder distributions of $8.0 billion included $4.3 billion of share repurchases and $3.7 billion of dividends.

The Corporation declared a third-quarter dividend of $0.91 per share, payable on Sept. 11, 2023, to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on Aug. 16, 2023.

ADVANCING CLIMATE SOLUTIONS

Carbon Capture and Storage1

Already a global leader in carbon capture and storage (CCS), ExxonMobil expanded its position further by entering into a definitive agreement to acquire Denbury Inc. The planned acquisition provides ExxonMobil with one of the largest owned and operated carbon dioxide (CO2) pipeline networks in the United States at 1,300 miles, most of which is located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, one of the largest U.S. markets for CO2 emissions. The planned acquisition includes 10 strategically located onshore sequestration sites as well as Denbury’s 20-plus years of expertise in transporting and storing CO2. An established, cost-efficient transportation and storage system accelerates CCS deployment for ExxonMobil and third-party customers and underpins multiple low-carbon value chains including CCS, hydrogen, ammonia, biofuels, and direct air capture.

ExxonMobil and Nucor Corporation, one of North America’s largest steel producers, have entered into a long-term commercial agreement in which ExxonMobil, subject to government permitting, will capture, transport, and store up to 800,000 metric tons of CO2 per year from Nucor’s steel manufacturing site in Convent, Louisiana. The project, expected to start up in 2026, will tie into the same CO2 infrastructure that will be used by the company’s project with CF Industries.The agreement with Nucor is the third CCS agreement announced in the past twelve months and brings the total contracted CO2 to transport and store for third-party customers to 5 million metric tons per year. That is equivalent to replacing approximately 2 million gasoline-powered cars with electric vehicles2, which is roughly equal to the number of electric vehicles on U.S. roads today.

1 The emission reduction outcome of these projects is subject to the timing and regulatory approval of necessary permits, acquisition of rights of way, changes in regulatory policy, supply chain disruptions, and other market conditions. 2 ExxonMobil analysis based on assumptions for U.S. in 2022, including average distance traveled, fuel efficiency, average power grid carbon intensity, electric vehicle charging efficiency and other factors. Gas-powered cars include light-duty vehicles (cars, light trucks and SUVs).

. EARNINGS AND VOLUME SUMMARY BY SEGMENT

Upstream 2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 920 1,632 3,749 United States 2,552 6,125 3,657 4,825 7,622 Non-U.S. 8,482 9,734 4,577 6,457 11,371 Worldwide 11,034 15,859 Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) 920 1,632 3,450 United States 2,552 5,826 3,669 4,983 7,622 Non-U.S. 8,652 12,989 4,589 6,615 11,072 Worldwide 11,204 18,815 3,608 3,831 3,732 Production (koebd) 3,719 3,704

Upstream second-quarter earnings were $4.6 billion, a decrease of $1.9 billion from the first quarter. The main factors were lower natural gas prices, which declined 40%, and seasonally higher scheduled maintenance. Identified items unfavorably impacted earnings by $12 million this quarter, down from $158 million in the previous quarter. Earnings excluding identified items decreased from $6.6 billion in the first quarter to $4.6 billion in the second quarter.

Compared to the same quarter last year, earnings decreased $6.8 billion. Excluding identified items, earnings declined $6.5 billion, driven by lower crude and natural gas realizations. Production in Guyana and the Permian grew by a combined 20% compared to the prior-year quarter. The increase was offset by impacts from divestments, the Sakhalin-1 expropriation, and government-mandated curtailments.

Year-to-date earnings were $11.0 billion, a decrease of $4.8 billion versus the first half of 2022. The prior-year period was negatively impacted by an identified item associated with the Sakhalin-1 expropriation. Excluding identified items, earnings declined $7.6 billion year-over-year. Higher production from advantaged projects in Guyana and the Permian provided a partial offset to lower crude and natural gas realizations. Year-to-date production was 3.7 million oil-equivalent barrels per day. Excluding divestments, entitlements, government mandates, and the Sakhalin-1 expropriation, net production grew by more than 160,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day driven by Guyana and the Permian.

Energy Products 2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 1,528 1,910 2,655 United States 3,438 3,144 782 2,273 2,617 Non-U.S. 3,055 1,933 2,310 4,183 5,273 Worldwide 6,493 5,077 Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) 1,528 1,910 2,655 United States 3,438 3,144 764 2,303 2,617 Non-U.S. 3,067 1,933 2,292 4,213 5,273 Worldwide 6,505 5,077 5,658 5,277 5,310 Energy Products Sales (kbd) 5,469 5,211

Energy Products second-quarter earnings totaled $2.3 billion, down $1.9 billion from the first quarter. Industry margins declined sequentially from a strong first quarter on weaker diesel margins as Russian supply concerns eased. Lower margins were partially offset by higher volumes from the first full quarter of the Beaumont refinery expansion, lower scheduled maintenance, and continued strong reliability.

Compared to the same quarter last year, earnings decreased $3.0 billion from lower industry refining margins, partly offset by increased marketing and trading contributions.

Year-to-date earnings were $6.5 billion, an increase of $1.4 billion versus the first half of 2022. Margins improved as higher marketing and trading contributions more than offset declining industry refining margins. In addition, the impact from higher volumes, mainly from the start-up of the Beaumont refinery expansion and improved reliability, was partly offset by higher planned maintenance expense.

Chemical Products 2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 486 324 625 United States 810 1,395 342 47 450 Non-U.S. 389 1,086 828 371 1,076 Worldwide 1,199 2,481 Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) 486 324 625 United States 810 1,395 342 47 450 Non-U.S. 389 1,086 828 371 1,076 Worldwide 1,199 2,481 4,849 4,649 4,811 Chemical Products Sales (kt) 9,498 9,829

Chemical Products second-quarter earnings were $828 million, up from $371 million in the first quarter, mainly on improved margins from lower feed costs. Earnings also benefited from lower planned maintenance expense and increased sales volumes.

Compared to the same quarter last year, earnings decreased $248 million on weaker industry margins and unfavorable volume/mix effects.

Year-to-date earnings were $1.2 billion, a decrease of $1.3 billion versus the first half of 2022, driven by weaker industry margins, lower sales volumes reflecting softer market fundamentals in the first quarter, and higher planned maintenance.

The Baytown chemical expansion project, which will add 750 kta of performance chemicals production, achieved mechanical completion in the second quarter, with a phased start-up expected in the third quarter this year.

Specialty Products 2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 373 451 232 United States 824 478 298 323 185 Non-U.S. 621 415 671 774 417 Worldwide 1,445 893 Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) 373 451 232 United States 824 478 298 323 185 Non-U.S. 621 415 671 774 417 Worldwide 1,445 893 1,905 1,940 2,100 Specialty Products Sales (kt) 3,845 4,107

Specialty Products earnings were $671 million, down $103 million from the first quarter. Lower basestock margins and higher scheduled maintenance expense were partly offset by favorable tax items.

Compared to the same quarter last year, earnings increased by $254 million. Stronger finished lubes and basestock margins were partially offset by lower sales volumes.

Year-to-date earnings were $1.4 billion, an increase of $552 million versus the first half of 2022. Both basestock and finished lubes margins improved from lower feed costs, partially offset by lower sales volumes.

During the second quarter, ExxonMobil announced it is planning to build a lubricants manufacturing plant in Raigad, India. The new plant is expected to produce 159,000 kiloliters of finished lubricants per year to help meet demand growth in India, with start-up expected by year-end 2025.

Corporate and Financing 2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) YTD 2023 YTD 2022 (506) (355) (286) Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) (861) (980) (506) (355) (286) Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) (861) (882)

Corporate and Financing reported net charges of $506 million. This was an increase of $151 million versus the first quarter driven by unfavorable foreign exchange impacts and tax items.

Compared to the same quarter last year, net charges increased $220 million. Unfavorable tax items and foreign exchange impacts were partly offset by lower financing costs.

Year-to-date charges were $861 million, a decrease of $119 million compared to the first half of 2022. Excluding the identified item associated with the Sakhalin-1 expropriation, net charges decreased $21 million.

. CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS AND ASSET SALES EXCLUDING WORKING CAPITAL

2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) YTD 2023 YTD 2022 8,153 11,843 18,574 Net income/(loss) including noncontrolling interests 19,996 24,324 4,242 4,244 4,451 Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments) 8,486 13,334 (3,583) (302) (2,747) Changes in operational working capital, excluding cash and debt (3,885) (1,661) 571 556 (315) Other 1,127 (1,246) 9,383 16,341 19,963 Cash Flow from Operating Activities (U.S. GAAP) 25,724 34,751 1,287 854 939 Proceeds from asset sales and returns of investments 2,141 1,232 10,670 17,195 20,902 Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales (non-GAAP) 27,865 35,983 3,583 302 2,747 Exclude changes in operational working capital, excluding cash and debt 3,885 1,661 14,253 17,497 23,649 Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales excluding Working Capital (non-GAAP) 31,750 37,644 (1,287) (854) (939) Exclude proceeds from asset sales and returns of investments (2,141) (1,232) 12,966 16,643 22,710 Cash Flow from Operations excluding Working Capital (non-GAAP) 29,609 36,412

FREE CASH FLOW 2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) YTD 2023 YTD 2022 9,383 16,341 19,963 Cash Flow from Operating Activities (U.S. GAAP) 25,724 34,751 (5,359) (5,412) (3,837) Additions to property, plant and equipment (10,771) (7,748) (389) (445) (226) Additional investments and advances (834) (643) 105 78 60 Other investing activities including collection of advances 183 150 1,287 854 939 Proceeds from asset sales and returns of investments 2,141 1,232 5,027 11,416 16,899 Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) 16,443 27,742

CALCULATION OF STRUCTURAL COST SAVINGS Dollars in billions (unless otherwise noted) Twelve Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2022 2022 2023 Components of Operating Costs From ExxonMobil’s Consolidated Statement of Income (U.S. GAAP) Production and manufacturing expenses 36.8 42.6 20.9 18.3 Selling, general and administrative expenses 11.4 10.1 4.9 4.8 Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments) 19.0 24.0 13.3 8.5 Exploration expenses, including dry holes 1.3 1.0 0.5 0.3 Non-service pension and postretirement benefit expense 1.2 0.5 0.2 0.3 Subtotal 69.7 78.2 39.9 32.2 ExxonMobil’s share of equity company expenses (non-GAAP) 9.1 13.0 5.8 5.0 Total Adjusted Operating Costs (non-GAAP) 78.8 91.2 45.7 37.2 Total Adjusted Operating Costs (non-GAAP) 78.8 91.2 45.7 37.2 Less: Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments) 19.0 24.0 13.3 8.5 Non-service pension and postretirement benefit expense 1.2 0.5 0.2 0.3 Other adjustments (includes equity company depreciation and depletion) 3.6 3.5 1.8 1.5 Total Cash Operating Expenses (Cash Opex) (non-GAAP) 55.0 63.2 30.4 26.9 Energy and production taxes (non-GAAP) 11.0 23.8 11.0 7.5 Total Cash Operating Expenses (Cash Opex) excluding Energy and Production Taxes (non-GAAP) 44.0 39.4 19.4 19.4 Change vs 2019 Change vs 2022 Estimated Cumulative vs 2019 Total Cash Operating Expenses (Cash Opex) excluding Energy and Production Taxes (non-GAAP) -4.6 0.0 Market +2.7 +0.4 Activity/Other +0.1 +0.5 Structural Savings -7.4 -0.9 -8.3

This press release also references structural cost savings. Structural cost savings describe decreases in cash opex excluding energy and production taxes as a result of operational efficiencies, workforce reductions, and other cost-saving measures that are expected to be sustainable compared to 2019 levels. Relative to 2019, estimated cumulative structural cost savings totaled $8.3 billion, which included an additional $0.9 billion in the first six months of 2023. The total change between periods in expenses above will reflect both structural cost savings and other changes in spend, including market factors, such as inflation and foreign exchange impacts, as well as changes in activity levels and costs associated with new operations. Estimates of cumulative annual structural savings may be revised depending on whether cost reductions realized in prior periods are determined to be sustainable compared to 2019 levels. For example, in 2Q23 we recognized an additional $0.5 billion of prior period reductions that we now view as structurally sustainable. Structural cost savings are stewarded internally to support management’s oversight of spending over time. This measure is useful for investors to understand the Corporation’s efforts to optimize spending through disciplined expense management.

ExxonMobil will discuss financial and operating results and other matters during a webcast at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on July 28, 2023. To listen to the event or access an archived replay, please visit www.exxonmobil.com.

