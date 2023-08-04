Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.
We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list.
TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK
|Top 5 Gainers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Bonterra Energy
|BNE.TO
|12.64%
|Pieridae Energy
|PEA.TO
|12.31%
|Kelt Exploration
|KEL.TO
|11.24%
|ROK Resources
|ROK.V
|9.68%
|Athabasca Oil
|ATH.TO
|9.36%
|Top 5 Fallers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Journey Energy
|JOY.TO
|-1.51%
|Rubellite Energy
|RBY.TO
|-2.44%
|Pine Cliff Energy
|PNE.TO
|-3.87%
|Perpetual Energy
|PMT.TO
|-5.97%
|Kiwetinohk Energy
|KEC.TO
|-6.90%
BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK
Strathcona Resources to go public with acquisition of Pipestone Energy – see deal metrics and recent spuds – BOE Intel
Private Company Review – West Lake Energy Corp.
MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK
Pipestone Energy Corp. enters into agreement to be acquired by Strathcona Resources Ltd. in an all-share transaction, creating a new public Canadian oil & gas champion
The potential looming auto industry fiasco
Athabasca Oil Corporation announces sale of non-core light oil assets for $160 Million; retains strategic Duvernay assets with 500 future drilling locations
Canadian Natural Resources Limited announces 2023 second quarter results
Tourmaline delivers strong free cash flow and declares a special dividend