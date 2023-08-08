ELM Delivers on Challenging Project

Recently, (“ELM”) completed work on an abandonment project that was slated for multiple winter work seasons in less than 3 months. The project, which took place in the Cameron Hills area of the NWT, consisted of approximately 100 assets to be abandoned and decommissioned. These assets are owned by Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd., a company subject to receivership proceedings in the Alberta Court of King’s Bench. Located over 200kms in any direction from the nearest community with full services, the logistical challenges ELM overcame to ensure this project’s success were numerous.

Having been awarded the project in late Q4 through an RFP Process approved by the Court in the receivership proceedings, ELM’s team of experienced Project Managers and Engineers had a very small window to procure services and strategically plan the project’s fast-approaching start date of January 2nd, 2023. Access to the Cameron Hills field involved construction of 160 kms of winter access roads through rolling hills, muskeg, and across rivers and streams. An unseasonably warm holiday season for the area did not play into ELM’s favour, as it resulted in several lease access delays and caused a near overflow at the 75-man camp due to the delayed road access completion. Communications at the camp were also a logistical nightmare, as cell phone service was very inconsistent and wi-fi coverage was predominately limited to the camp location. ELM’s field teams utilized two-way radios, satellite phones, and had auto-aiming satellites brought in for each rig crew.

Overcoming the logistical challenges was only one facet of the project as ELM’s team set out to complete the actual wellsite work. Numerous complexities defined the 44 well abandonments as there were multiple completed intervals in different formations that resulted in some varying reservoir pressures that necessitated constant well monitoring. Others were purely equipment issues, such as dual packer systems and shallow plugs. Concurrent to the well abandonments, ELM’s dedicated Decommissioning team set out to abandon 24 pipelines and decommission 27 well sites, as well as the large battery facility. ELM also served as a resale broker on behalf of the client, Alvarez & Marsal Canada Inc., which resulted in project savings, and the removal of nearly 700 tons of unsalvageable steel from the field.

ELM’s success at completing what was considered a multi-year project in only 76 working days, is a feat that the ELM Team proudly stands by as proof of our experience and quality of work. That is why ELM is the ready partner you want on your team when managing environmental liabilities, that’s because we offer unmatched expertise, scalable services, and pragmatic project orchestration. We are committed to a culture of continuous improvement to remain your first choice for liability management solutions.

To put our experience to work for you, call ELM today. 587-392-4001 www.elminc.ca