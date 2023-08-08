New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Aug. 8
|Administrator
|Roska DBO
|Calgary
|Aug. 8
|Senior Hydrogeologist
|Summit
|Calgary
|Aug. 8
|Labourers
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 4
|Well Testing Supervisors
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 4
|Oil & Gas – Receptionist
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Aug. 4
|Plant Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Aug. 4
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Aug. 4
|Well Testers
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 3
|Field Engineer or Field Technologist
|Whitecap Resources Inc.
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 3
|Short-term Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Dawson Creek
|Aug. 3
|General Administrator
|Roska DBO
|Calgary
|Aug. 3
|Labourer
|Summit
|Brooks
|Aug. 3
|Labourer
|Summit
|Lloydminster
|Aug. 3
|Welders – Journeyman and Apprentice
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 3
|CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (FJT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Fort St. John
|Aug. 2
|QA/QC Inspector, Level 1
|Strike Group
|Crossfield
|Aug. 2
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (HNT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Hinton
|Aug. 2
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 2
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (FJT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Fort St. John
|Aug. 1
|Heavy Equipment Operator
|Strike Group
|Edson
|Aug. 1
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|Aug. 1
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|Aug. 1
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Aug. 1
|CEMENT SUPERVISOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt