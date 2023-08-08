BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Aug. 8 Administrator Roska DBO Calgary
Aug. 8 Senior Hydrogeologist Summit Calgary
Aug. 8 Labourers Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Aug. 4 Well Testing Supervisors Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Aug. 4 Oil & Gas – Receptionist Roska DBO Fort St John
Aug. 4 Plant Operator Roska DBO Fort St John
Aug. 4 Field Operator Roska DBO Fort St John
Aug. 4 Well Testers Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Aug. 3 Field Engineer or Field Technologist Whitecap Resources Inc. Grande Prairie
Aug. 3 Short-term Field Operator Roska DBO Dawson Creek
Aug. 3 General Administrator Roska DBO Calgary
Aug. 3 Labourer Summit Brooks
Aug. 3 Labourer Summit Lloydminster
Aug. 3 Welders – Journeyman and Apprentice Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Aug. 3 CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (FJT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Fort St. John
Aug. 2 QA/QC Inspector, Level 1 Strike Group Crossfield
Aug. 2 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (HNT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Hinton
Aug. 2 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Aug. 2 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (FJT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Fort St. John
Aug. 1 Heavy Equipment Operator Strike Group Edson
Aug. 1 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (MHT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Medicine Hat
Aug. 1 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (MHT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Medicine Hat
Aug. 1 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt
Aug. 1 CEMENT SUPERVISOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt