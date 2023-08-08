BOE Report

TOP WELL REPORT – June volumes – Ovintiv produces 60,000 BOE/d from 15 wells, while Crescent Point’s Montney wells produce highest oil rates

The June data is out for the highest producing oil and gas wells in Canada. As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month.

The list of the top 15 liquids wells (oil + condensate) and top 15 natural gas wells based on production from the month of June is below. You can also click on the link below to view the wells all on one map, or click on the UWIs individually to see their location and production profiles on Petro Ninja.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS (see on map)

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS (see on map)

Notable oil/condensate wells:

  • Crescent Point had the three highest producing oil wells in June (and 4 of the top 6). These wells all come from the company’s Montney acquisition from Spartan Delta. The top well produced at a daily rate of 1,569 bbl/d and has now produced over 155,000 bbls cumulatively in less than 4 months on production.
  • Canadian Natural Resources has drilled some impressive Montney wells in recent months, with 5 Montney wells making the top 15 list this month. 3 of those wells come from Wembley in Alberta, while the other 2 are from Fireweed in NE BC.
  • Aspenleaf continues to have prolific oil wells from the Nisku formation offsetting Leduc No. 1. This month Aspenleaf’s top oil well produced at a daily rate of 827 b/d.
  • ARC Resources had 3 of the top 15 oil/condensate wells in June, with all 3 coming from the company’s condensate-rich Kakwa area.
  • Baytex had 1 oil well in the top 15 this month, a Clearwater well from the Peavine area that produced at a daily rate of 758 b/d. This well was the top Clearwater well in June.
  • Islander Oil & Gas makes our list for the first time, with a big Pekisko well at Seal that produced 688 bbl/d in June.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS – JUNE VOLUMES

Licensee Province UWI Field Formation Monthly Liquids Production (bbl) Daily Average Liquids (bbl/d) Daily Average Gas (mcf/d) On Prod Date Monthly Hours Cumulative Liquids (bbl)
Crescent Point Energy Corp. AB 100020906904W600 ELMWORTH Montney 47,074.0 1,569.0 2,548.0 2023-03-13 155,699.0
Crescent Point Energy Corp. AB 104141106903W600 BEZANSON Montney 34,815.0 1,161.0 2,941.0 2023-04-13 91,892.0
Crescent Point Energy Corp. AB 103141106903W600 BEZANSON Montney 29,327.0 978.0 3,408.0 2023-04-13 75,769.0
Canadian Natural Resources Limited AB 102042107108W600 WEMBLEY Montney 25,524.0 851.0 4,705.0 2023-05-01 690.0 48,000.0
Aspenleaf Energy Limited AB 100040505126W402 LEDUC-WOODBEND Nisku 24,811.0 827.0 826.0 2023-01-01 699.0 141,417.0
Crescent Point Energy Corp. AB 102031406903W600 BEZANSON Montney 24,767.0 826.0 2,230.0 2023-04-13 66,741.0
ARC Resources Ltd. AB 100080506304W600 KAKWA Montney 24,286.0 810.0 6,970.0 2023-04-28 38,881.0
Canadian Natural Resources Limited BC 200C082G094A1300 FIREWEED Montney 23,575.0 786.0 7,261.0 2023-04-01 720.0 68,190.0
ARC Resources Ltd. AB 102010506304W600 KAKWA Montney 23,553.0 785.0 8,003.0 2023-05-01 688.0 38,623.0
Canadian Natural Resources Limited BC 200D082G094A1300 FIREWEED Montney 23,142.0 771.0 7,239.0 2023-03-01 720.0 65,332.0
Canadian Natural Resources Limited AB 103032107108W600 WEMBLEY Montney 22,947.0 765.0 4,039.0 2023-05-10 697.0 36,019.0
Baytex Energy Ltd. AB 102013107815W500 UNDEFINED Spirit River 22,729.0 758.0 22.0 2023-03-22 63,868.0
ARC Resources Ltd. AB 102022606306W600 KAKWA Montney 22,452.0 748.0 4,326.0 2023-03-28 45,475.0
Islander Oil & Gas Inc. AB 100151508113W500 SEAL Pekisko 20,626.0 688.0 39.0 2023-03-01 630.0 67,561.0
Canadian Natural Resources Limited AB 103042107108W600 WEMBLEY Montney 19,902.0 663.0 4,221.0 2023-05-01 673.0 44,350.0

Notable natural gas wells:

  • Ovintiv is back into clean sweep mode, with all 15 of the top natural gas wells in June. These wells come again from the highest producing region in NE BC at Sunrise and Swanlake. Four of these wells are over 6 BCF of cumulative production each and still going strong.
    • The chart below plots the aggregate production from the top 15 June wells only. Currently those 15 wells produce ~60,000 BOE/d.

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS – JUNE VOLUMES

Licensee Province UWI Field Formation Monthly Gas Production (mcf) Daily Average Gas (mcf/d) Daily Average Liquids (bbl/d) On Prod Date Monthly Hours Cumulative Gas (mcf)
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 100081707714W600 SWANLAKE Montney 822,909.0 27,430.0 277.0 2022-11-01 704.0 6,413,413.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 100163007917W600 SUNRISE Montney 815,277.0 27,176.0 189.0 2023-01-01 600.0 2,774,184.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 102091707714W600 SWANLAKE Montney 808,769.0 26,959.0 261.0 2022-11-01 704.0 6,227,546.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 103093007915W600 SUNRISE Montney 801,624.0 26,721.0 260.0 2023-04-01 711.0 2,320,498.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 100093007916W600 SUNRISE Montney 747,590.0 24,920.0 330.0 2023-03-01 711.0 2,785,703.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 103091707714W600 SWANLAKE Montney 732,119.0 24,404.0 227.0 2022-11-01 708.0 6,093,708.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 103130208018W600 SUNRISE Montney 674,697.0 22,490.0 61.0 2023-05-01 716.0 1,205,856.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 102163007917W600 SUNRISE Montney 662,037.0 22,068.0 48.0 2023-01-01 488.0 2,248,404.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 102142007917W600 SUNRISE Montney 635,837.0 21,195.0 4.0 2023-01-01 620.0 2,451,939.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 100120208018W600 SUNRISE Montney 627,619.0 20,921.0 103.0 2023-05-01 716.0 1,107,240.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 103053307916W600 SUNRISE Montney 616,570.0 20,552.0 54.0 2023-03-01 708.0 2,311,472.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 103103007917W600 SUNRISE Montney 590,666.0 19,689.0 175.0 2023-01-01 466.0 2,538,004.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 104040807816W600 SUNRISE Montney 582,124.0 19,404.0 0.0 2022-08-01 713.0 7,811,084.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 100152007917W600 SUNRISE Montney 572,324.0 19,077.0 47.0 2023-01-01 440.0 2,298,783.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 100093007915W600 SUNRISE Montney 561,860.0 18,729.0 214.0 2023-03-01 711.0 2,017,122.0

*note the liquids column in this list only counts oil/condensate and not other NGLs.