TOP WELL REPORT – June volumes – Ovintiv produces 60,000 BOE/d from 15 wells, while Crescent Point’s Montney wells produce highest oil rates

The June data is out for the highest producing oil and gas wells in Canada. As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month.

The list of the top 15 liquids wells (oil + condensate) and top 15 natural gas wells based on production from the month of June is below. You can also click on the link below to view the wells all on one map, or click on the UWIs individually to see their location and production profiles on Petro Ninja.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS (see on map)

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS (see on map)

Notable oil/condensate wells:

Crescent Point had the three highest producing oil wells in June (and 4 of the top 6). These wells all come from the company’s Montney acquisition from Spartan Delta. The top well produced at a daily rate of 1,569 bbl/d and has now produced over 155,000 bbls cumulatively in less than 4 months on production.

Canadian Natural Resources has drilled some impressive Montney wells in recent months, with 5 Montney wells making the top 15 list this month. 3 of those wells come from Wembley in Alberta, while the other 2 are from Fireweed in NE BC.

Aspenleaf continues to have prolific oil wells from the Nisku formation offsetting Leduc No. 1. This month Aspenleaf’s top oil well produced at a daily rate of 827 b/d.

ARC Resources had 3 of the top 15 oil/condensate wells in June, with all 3 coming from the company’s condensate-rich Kakwa area.

Baytex had 1 oil well in the top 15 this month, a Clearwater well from the Peavine area that produced at a daily rate of 758 b/d. This well was the top Clearwater well in June.

Islander Oil & Gas makes our list for the first time, with a big Pekisko well at Seal that produced 688 bbl/d in June.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS – JUNE VOLUMES

Notable natural gas wells:

Ovintiv is back into clean sweep mode, with all 15 of the top natural gas wells in June. These wells come again from the highest producing region in NE BC at Sunrise and Swanlake. Four of these wells are over 6 BCF of cumulative production each and still going strong. The chart below plots the aggregate production from the top 15 June wells only. Currently those 15 wells produce ~60,000 BOE/d.



TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS – JUNE VOLUMES

*note the liquids column in this list only counts oil/condensate and not other NGLs.