This private company’s acquisitions total over 8,000 BOE/d so far in 2023 – see the newest A&D tool from BOE Intel

For much of the last year, BOE Intel has been able to highlight A&D transactions that otherwise might not get press released, or sometimes would only get mentioned later on. BOE Intel’s AER licence transfer mapping tool and mineral rights transfer tool have allowed users to get the jump on transactions happening in and around core areas of interest.

One example of this was spotting back to back acquisitions by HWN Energy at the beginning of the year. The links to those articles are below.

HWN Energy acquires assets from Bonavista Energy – 470 wells, 68 facilities, 191 pipelines

The HWN Energy acquisition spree continues – set to acquire 642 wells, 145 facilities, 168 pipelines from Whitecap Resources

Subsequent to those two acquisitions, we also noticed that HWN was the buyer of some Dunvegan assets from Spur Petroleum.

A&D update – Spur Petroleum non-core asset sale – see who the buyer was on BOE Intel

The newest tool offered by BOE Intel is the well licence transfer tool and corresponding production summary. While the AER transfers map will provide affected locations of any licence transfers, often times the production involved in the transfer is still a bit of an educated guess. Now our well licence transfer tool will show all of the individual wells and how much production they have at the time of transfer.

Figures 1 & 2 show the map and well licence transfer details for HWN in 2023. Note that the licences from the Spur acquisition have yet to be transferred, so those are not showing yet. This transfer does recently have AER approval though so should be occurring shortly. In our article, we estimated production from that transfer to be ~800 BOE/d.

Figure 1 – Well licence transfers to HWN Energy in 2023

Figure 2 – Production at month of transfer

HWN has been relatively quiet on the drilling front for most of 2023, although recently spud 3 wells (2 Cardium and 1 Dunvegan). Gross licensed production (all wells licensed to the company and assuming 100% working interest) was almost 12,000 boe/d in June and will likely be higher once the Spur well licences are transferred over.



*note for gross licensed production that NGL/condensate is not usually reported at the well level in Alberta but will come out of the natural gas volumes

This analysis used public data tool BOE Intel.

