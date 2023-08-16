Altagas announces new independent director

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 16, 2023 /CNW/ – AltaGas Ltd. (“AltaGas” or the “Company”) (TSX: ALA) announces the appointment of a new Independent Director, Angela Lekatsas, effective September 1, 2023, which will increase the board of directors (the “Board“) size to 11 directors. Ms. Lekatsas will also serve as a member of AltaGas’ Audit Committee.

Ms. Lekatsas is a recently retired executive with over two decades of broad industry and corporate finance experience. Most recently, she served as President and CEO of Cervus Equipment Corporation (“Cervus”) until its acquisition in late 2021, providing agriculture, transportation and industrial equipment solutions across Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Prior to her appointment as President and CEO, Ms. Lekatsas served as an Independent Director of Cervus, including Chair of its Audit Committee. Previously, Angela was a senior executive with Nutrien Ltd. (“Nutrien”), and its predecessor company Agrium Inc., for 15 years, where she held various roles spanning Corporate Development, Operations, Finance and Risk. Prior to Nutrien, Ms. Lekatsas worked in public practice accounting with a focus on financial institutions, large transactions and cross border listed companies. Ms. Lekatsas currently serves on the Board of Directors of Baytex Energy Corp., where she is a member of its Audit Committee and Nominating and Governance Committee. Ms. Lekatsas has a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the University of Saskatchewan, is a Chartered Professional Accountant, and holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Angela to our Board”, stated Pentti Karkkainen, Chair of the Board of AltaGas. “Angela’s strong background will complement our Board and we believe her strategic depth, wealth of experience across a wide range of organizational functions, international knowledge, and collaborative leadership style will benefit the organization and our stakeholders.”

ABOUT ALTAGAS

AltaGas is a leading North American infrastructure company that connects customers and markets to affordable and reliable sources of energy. The Company operates a diversified, lower-risk, high-growth Utilities and Midstream business that is focused on delivering resilient and durable value for its stakeholders.

