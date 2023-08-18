Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.
We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list.
TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK
|Top 5 Gainers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Hammerhead
|HHRS.TO
|25.00%
|Perpetual Energy
|PMT.TO
|3.39%
|Kiwetinohk Energy
|KEC.TO
|2.61%
|Advantage Energy
|AAV.TO
|2.47%
|Enerplus
|ERF.TO
|1.73%
|Top 5 Fallers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Hemisphere
|HME.V
|-6.82%
|InPlay Oil
|IPO.TO
|-8.03%
|ROK Resources
|ROK.V
|-9.21%
|Petrus Resources
|PRQ.TO
|-9.88%
|Pieridae Energy
|PEA.TO
|-15.71%
BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK
Newest public Montney company adds mineral rights near Simonette – BOE Intel
July-August Licence Activity Review – A busy summer in the Montney
Crew Energy bucking inflationary pressures – BOE Intel
MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK
Suncor Energy announces executive leadership team changes
Voters will need to decide if our energy system remains affordable and reliable, or descends into chaos
Suncor Energy reports second quarter 2023 results
PrairieSky announces leadership change
Suncor has been too focused on energy transition, must get back to fundamentals: CEO