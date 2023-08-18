Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.

We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list.

TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK

BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK

Newest public Montney company adds mineral rights near Simonette – BOE Intel

July-August Licence Activity Review – A busy summer in the Montney

Crew Energy bucking inflationary pressures – BOE Intel

MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK

Suncor Energy announces executive leadership team changes

Voters will need to decide if our energy system remains affordable and reliable, or descends into chaos

Suncor Energy reports second quarter 2023 results

PrairieSky announces leadership change

Suncor has been too focused on energy transition, must get back to fundamentals: CEO