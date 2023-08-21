Report finds pipeline incidents are down 40% over the last decade in Alberta despite more pipeline in service

Too often the only time news about pipelines hits the headlines is when there is an incident. Often times these incidents involve no more than a few barrels of fluid but even that tends to make the news. In fact, a study that we came across from the AER found that 65% of pipeline incidents involve no release of fluids or a release of 1 cubic metre or less.

See the full Pipeline Performance Report by the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) here.

Some of the highlights from the AER’s Pipeline Performance Report in regards to 2022 include: