Inclusive Energy Announces Additional Financing and Continuation of its Strategic Partnership with Shiffoil Inc.

Inclusive Energy Ltd. (“Inclusive”), a leader in the oil and gas services sector, is pleased to announce the closing of an additional significant financing with Shiffoil Inc. (“Shiffoil”). The underwriting in Shiffoil is part of Inclusive’s Private Equity Capital Fund, which is dedicated to investing in the Canadian energy industry. Shiffoil is a junior oil and gas producer focused on developing its light oil properties in the Pierson and Daly-Sinclair areas of Manitoba, and the investment is a continuation of Inclusive’s strategic partnership with Shiffoil and further validation of Inclusive’s proven, successful investment platform. Under its partnership arrangements, in addition to providing investment capital for operations which can include drilling, recompletions and property acquisitions, Inclusive is a key provider of oilfield equipment as companies deploy capital towards their asset bases.

Over the course of several years, Inclusive and Shiffoil have collaborated to accelerate growth and add value to Shiffoil’s asset portfolio. The additional investment in Shiffoil consists of a unique financing arrangement, whereby Inclusive will provide a lending facility to fund high impact development drilling activities in exchange for certain royalty interests, which will be production volume based and only apply during a certain timeframe. The funding by Inclusive complements its existing oilfield equipment business and the partnership offers unique synergies and efficiencies for Shiffoil to execute its growth strategy and maximize returns. Inclusive Energy is pleased to be working with Shiffoil – as it provides both equipment and capital for Shiffoil’s operations and Inclusive looks forward to advancing further opportunities through this creative partnership.

With its ongoing investments in both public and private companies in the Canadian junior upstream sector, Inclusive is continuing to build its portfolio of well-managed companies and establish its market presence as a provider of capital solutions, focused on return on capital and value creation. Inclusive Energy is actively seeking upstream investment and lending opportunities in energy companies, projects and assets which offer a strong financial return and growth potential with a sustainable ESG commitment.

Bilal Hydrie, President and CEO of Inclusive Energy commented on his Company’s latest partnerships and on the advantages of energy companies working with Inclusive, “With a scarcity of traditional capital sources for the Canadian upstream energy industry, Inclusive is here to support the local market and we are committed to assisting companies to optimize production and develop their projects to create value for shareholders. Producers that want to implement a true growth strategy, and recognize the advantages of leveraging and unlocking the potential their assets can reap the rewards of access to capital.”

Hasnain Habib, Chairman of Inclusive Energy, emphasized on the advantages of energy companies aligning with Inclusive, “Despite uncertainty in the global economy, we believe the underlying market fundamentals are positive for investing in the Canadian energy sector and Inclusive is strategically well-positioned in an opportunity rich market for new partnerships. With our deep-rooted banking background, we understand the risks and challenges facing producers in an environment where capital markets are tight, and Inclusive can provide substantial private capital funding, innovative financing and debt solutions. “

The management team of Inclusive Energy has decades of specialized experience in the financial, banking and energy sectors, focusing on resource development and value creation. Inclusive Energy is part of the Habib Group, a global leader across a wide range of industries ranging from Banking and other financial services to manufacturing of commodities and biofuels.

Ruben Shiffman, President and CEO of Shiffoil, further expounded on the advantages of energy companies working with Inclusive, “Shiffoil appreciates the ongoing support of Inclusive Energy and is pleased to be able to continue our valued partnership. Inclusive and its team offer quick turnarounds, flexible financing arrangements and streamlined transaction processes. We look forward to further growing our company with Inclusive and create additional shareholders’ value in a sustainable and environmentally responsible way”.

Inclusive Energy offers a broad range of flexible, creative and accretive financing alternatives tailored to assist companies or projects with capital requirements. Inclusive can invest at the corporate level or through direct participation in assets/projects via joint ventures, farmins or royalty arrangements. Under the Capital Investment Fund, target investment amounts start at C$1MM (minimum) and can scale up to C$50MM+. Inclusive may also gain economic participation by direct investments or arranging joint ventures in commercial assets.

Inclusive Energy’s Capital Investment Fund complements its existing oilfield service business, where the company has established itself as an industry leader, committed to delivering the highest standard of customer service, quality, and value to its clients. Inclusive offers flexible payment options to industry on an extensive inventory of equipment including storage tanks, separator vessels, line heaters, rig matts, compressors, pumpjacks and trailers.

