Hemisphere Energy announces 2023 second quarter results, declares quarterly dividend, and provides operations update

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 24, 2023) – Hemisphere Energy Corporation (TSXV: HME) (OTCQX: HMENF) (“Hemisphere” or the “Company”) provides its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, declares a quarterly dividend payment to shareholders, and provides an operations update.

Q2 2023 Highlights

Produced an average of 2,883 boe/d for the quarter and 3,026 boe/d for the six months ended June 30, 2023, a 9% increase over the first half of 2022.

Attained quarterly revenue of $19.0 million.

Delivered an operating field netback 1 of $11.1 million, or $42.41/boe for the quarter.

of $11.1 million, or $42.41/boe for the quarter. Realized quarterly adjusted funds flow from operations (“AFF”) 1 of $8.1 million, or $30.97/boe.

of $8.1 million, or $30.97/boe. Achieved quarterly free funds flow 1 of $3.6 million, or $0.04/basic share.

of $3.6 million, or $0.04/basic share. Exited the second quarter with a positive working capital 1 position of $2.6 million, compared to net debt 1 of $3.7 million at the end of June 2022.

position of $2.6 million, compared to net debt of $3.7 million at the end of June 2022. Distributed $2.5 million or $0.025/share in dividends to shareholders during the quarter.

Purchased and cancelled 872,400 shares under the Company’s Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”).

(1) Operating field netback, adjusted funds flow from operations (AFF), free funds flow, working capital, and net debt are non-IFRS measures that do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. Non-IFRS financial ratios are not standardized financial measures under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Refer to the section “Non-IFRS and Other Specified Financial Measures”.

Financial and Operating Summary

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 ($000s, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 FINANCIAL Petroleum and natural gas revenue $ 19,013 $ 30,608 $ 37,707 $ 53,463 Operating field netback(1) 11,124 18,695 22,466 34,156 Operating netback(1) 10,944 16,148 22,058 28,145 Cash flow provided by operating activities 9,371 14,926 18,405 23,136 Adjusted funds flow from operations (AFF)(1) 8,123 14,031 16,403 25,070 Per share, basic(1) 0.08 0.14 0.16 0.26 Per share, diluted(1) 0.08 0.14 0.16 0.25 Free funds flow(1) 3,591 8,249 10,406 17,493 Net income 5,790 4,131 11,748 8,749 Per share, basic 0.06 0.04 0.12 0.09 Per share, diluted 0.06 0.04 0.11 0.09 Dividends 2,523 2,557 5,068 2,557 Per share, basic 0.025 0.025 0.050 0.025 Capital expenditures(1) 4,532 5,782 5,997 7,577 Working capital (Net debt)(1) 2,599 (3,662 ) 2,599 (3,662 ) Bank debt $ – $ (3,529 ) $ – $ (3,529 )

Note: (1) Non-IFRS and other financial measure. Refer to “Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures” section below.

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 OPERATING Average daily production Heavy oil (bbl/d) 2,859 2,856 3,000 2,741 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 141 165 155 153 Combined (boe/d) 2,883 2,883 3,026 2,766 Oil weighting 99% 99% 99% 99% Average sales prices Heavy oil ($/bbl) $ 72.96 $ 117.37 $ 69.30 $ 107.45 Natural gas ($/Mcf) 2.36 6.93 2.75 5.81 Combined ($/boe) $ 72.48 $ 116.65 $ 68.85 $ 106.78 Operating netback ($/boe) Petroleum and natural gas revenue $ 72.48 $ 116.65 $ 68.85 $ 106.78 Royalties (15.42) (34.14) (13.36 ) (27.31 ) Operating costs (11.72) (8.88) (11.39 ) (8.91 ) Transportation costs (2.93) (2.39) (3.08 ) (2.33 ) Operating field netback(1) 42.41 71.25 41.02 68.22 Realized commodity hedging (loss) (0.69) (9.71) (0.75 ) (12.01 ) Operating netback(1) $ 41.72 $ 61.54 $ 40.27 $ 56.21 General and administrative expense (3.32) (3.30) (3.09 ) (3.04 ) Interest expense and foreign exchange adj. (0.68) (1.06) (0.67 ) (1.16 ) Current tax expense (6.75) (3.71) (6.56 ) (1.94 ) Adjusted funds flow from operations(1) ($/boe) $ 30.97 $ 53.47 $ 29.95 $ 50.07



Note: (1) Non-IFRS and other financial measure. Refer to “Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures” section below.

Selected financial and operational highlights should be read in conjunction with Hemisphere’s Financial Statements and related Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Hemisphere’s website at www.hemisphereenergy.ca. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Quarterly Dividend

Hemisphere is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per common share in accordance with the Company’s dividend policy. The dividend will be paid on September 14, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 31, 2023. The dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for income tax purposes.

Operations update

Hemisphere’s 2023 summer drilling program is currently underway. To date, four wells have been drilled in the Atlee Buffalo G pool and one in the Atlee Buffalo F pool, with three remaining F pool locations currently being drilled off a single pad. It is anticipated that half of these wells will be on production by the end of August, with the remainder producing by the end of September. Two of the new wells are also planned to be completed as or converted to injectors by the end of the year.

With two of the newly drilled G pool wells recently tied-in, August production has averaged just over 3,000 boe/d (99% heavy oil, based on field estimates between August 1-22, 2023). The Company’s polymer (G Pool) and polymer-surfactant (F Pool) floods are continuing to perform effectively, with relatively stable oil rates and lower water cuts being seen across both pools. As the remaining new wells are brought online, Hemisphere will further optimize injection and polymer concentration levels across its pools, as well as use additional treating and pumping capacity added during the year.

To date in 2023, Hemisphere has strategically invested approximately $1 million in the acquisition of over 10 sections of new land that management believes to be prospective enough to become an additional core area for the Company. This resource is characterized by high oil in place and low recovery factor, and reservoir simulation supports its significant potential as an application for Hemisphere’s expertise in Enhanced Oil Recovery (“EOR”) techniques. Current plans include drilling and testing a pilot flood into this new asset as part of Hemisphere’s 2024 development capital budget.

About Hemisphere Energy Corporation

Hemisphere is a dividend-paying Canadian oil company focused on maximizing value per share growth with the sustainable development of its high netback, low decline conventional heavy oil assets using EOR techniques. Hemisphere trades on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer under the symbol “HME” and on the OTCQX Venture Marketplace under the symbol “HMENF”.

Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures

This news release contains the terms adjusted funds flow from operations, operating field netback and operating netback, capital expenditures and working capital/net debt, which are considered "non-IFRS financial measures" and any of these measures calculated on a per boe or share basis, which are considered "non-IFRS financial ratios".

a) Adjusted funds flow from operations “AFF” (Non-IFRS Financial Measure and Ratio if calculated on a per boe basis): the Company considers AFF to be a key measure that indicates the Company’s ability to generate the funds necessary to support future growth through capital investment and to repay any debt. AFF is a measure that represents cash flow generated by operating activities, before changes in non-cash working capital and adjusted for decommissioning expenditures, and may not be comparable to measures used by other companies. The most directly comparable IFRS measure for AFF is cash provided by operating activities. AFF per share is calculated using the same weighted-average number of shares outstanding as in the case of the earnings per share calculation for the period.

A reconciliation of AFF to cash provided by operating activities is presented as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 ($000s, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash provided by operating activities $ 9,371 $ 14,926 $ 18,405 $ 23,136 Change in non-cash working capital (1,462) (906) (2,294) 1,819 Adjust: Decommissioning obligation expenditures 214 11 292 115 Adjusted funds flow from operations $ 8,123 $ 14,031 $ 16,403 $ 25,070 Per share, basic $ 0.08 $ 0.14 $ 0.16 $ 0.26 Per share, diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.14 $ 0.16 $ 0.25

b) Free funds flow (Non-IFRS Financial Measure): is calculated by taking adjusted funds flow and subtracting capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions and dispositions. Management believes that free funds flow provides a useful measure to determine Hemisphere’s ability to improve returns and to manage the long-term value of the business.

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 ($000s, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Adjusted funds flow from operations $ 8,123 $ 14,031 $ 16,403 $ 25,070 Capital expenditures (4,532) (5,782) (5,997) (7,577) Free funds flow $ 3,591 $ 8,249 $ 10,406 $ 17,493 Per share, basic $ 0.04 $ 0.08 $ 0.10 $ 0.18 Per share, diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.08 $ 0.10 $ 0.18

c) Capital Expenditures (Non-IFRS Financial Measure): Management uses the term “capital expenditures” as a measure of capital investment in exploration and production assets, and such spending is compared to the Company’s annual budgeted capital expenditures. The most directly comparable IFRS measure for capital expenditures is cash flow used in investing activities. A summary of the reconciliation of cash flow used in investing activities to capital expenditures is set forth below:

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 ($000s) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash used in investing activities $ 4,321 $ 2,632 $ 7,814 $ 7,948 Change in non-cash working capital 211 3,150 (1,817) (371) Capital expenditures $ 4,532 $ 5,782 $ 5,997 $ 7,577

d) Operating field netback (Non-IFRS Financial Measure and Ratio if calculated on a per boe basis): is a benchmark used in the oil and natural gas industry and a key indicator of profitability relative to current commodity prices. Operating field netback is calculated as oil and gas sales, less royalties, operating expenses and transportation costs on an absolute and per barrel of oil equivalent basis. These terms should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, cash flow from operating activities or net income or loss as determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of the Company’s performance.

e) Operating netback (Non-IFRS Financial Measure and Ratio if calculated on a per boe basis): calculated as the operating field netback plus the Company’s realized commodity hedging gain (loss) on an absolute and per barrel of oil equivalent basis.

f) Working Capital/Net debt (Non-IFRS Financial Measure): is closely monitored by the Company to ensure that its capital structure is maintained by a strong balance sheet to fund the future growth of the Company. Working capital/Net debt is used in this document in the context of liquidity and is calculated as the total of the Company’s current assets, less current liabilities, excluding the fair value of financial instruments, decommissioning obligations, and lease liabilities, and including any bank debt. There is no IFRS measure that is reasonably comparable to working capital/net debt.

The following table outlines the Company calculation of working capital/net debt:

($000s) As at June 30, 2023 As at December 31, 2022 Current assets(1) $ 10,149 $ 5,825 Current liabilities(1) (7,550 ) (6,591 ) Working capital (Net debt) $ 2,599 $ (766 )

Note:

(1) Excluding fair value of financial instruments, decommissioning obligations, and lease and warrant liabilities.

g) Supplementary Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Ratios

“Transportation costs per boe” is comprised of transportation expense, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company’s total production.

The Company has provided additional information on how these measures are calculated in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the interim period ended June 30, 2023, which are available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

