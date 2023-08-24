Kiwetinohk Energy announces Fareen Sunderji as President of Power Division

“Fareen brings significant operational and project development experience to Kiwetinohk and will provide strong leadership as we advance our inventory of more than 2 GW of new natural gas-fired and renewable power projects here in Alberta,” said CEO Pat Carlson. “Fareen’s expertise and experience will help us deliver these crucial new power projects that will enhance and support Alberta’s grid reliability through new affordable and clean supply.”

Fareen joins Kiwetinohk from a major energy infrastructure company where she held various leadership positions over the last decade in the power and natural gas business in engineering, supply chain, project execution, operations, commercial, asset integration and divestitures. Fareen holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Alberta and an MBA from Yale School of Management.

Fareen said, “I am honored to join Kiwetinohk Energy and work with a talented and visionary team. I look forward to leveraging our collective expertise to deliver sustainable energy solutions that will shape the future of the industry.”

About Kiwetinohk

We, at Kiwetinohk, are passionate about addressing climate change and the future of energy. Kiwetinohk’s mission is to build a profitable energy transition business providing clean, reliable, dispatchable, affordable energy. Kiwetinohk develops and produces natural gas and related products and is in the process of developing renewable power, natural gas-fired power, carbon capture and hydrogen clean energy projects. We view climate change with a sense of urgency, and we want to make a difference. Kiwetinohk’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol KEC.

Pat Carlson, CEO

