Montney Crown land sales south of Grande Prairie go for up to $5.1 million/section in August – BOE Intel

August has been a strong month for land sale activity south of Grande Prairie. On the BOE Intel map below, we have highlighted some of the more expensive parcels of land that were sold at the Aug 9 and Aug 23 Alberta Crown land sales. The map also shows Montney licensing activity for some of the more active Montney companies over the last one year. Note that Montney licensing totals are company-wide, and not just what is shown on the map here.

Click here to check out our new BOE Intel land sale page. Note that BOE Intel subscribers also have the ability to plot AER licence transfers, well licence transfers and mineral rights transfers on this map as well. Reach out here for a BOE Intel demo.