Highwood Asset Management Ltd. announces 2023 second quarter results

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 29, 2023 /CNW/ – Highwood Asset Management Ltd., (“Highwood” or the “Company“) (TSXV: HAM) is pleased to announce financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. The Company also announces that its unaudited financial statements and associated Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A“) for the period ended June 30, 2023, can be found at www.sedarplus.ca and www.highwoodmgmt.com.
Highlights
- The focus of the second quarter of 2023 for the Company was on the transformational acquisitions that the Company announced early in the third quarter of 2023 and the corresponding financing. Subsequent to June 30, 2023, the Company closed the acquisitions of Castlegate Energy Ltd., Boulder Energy Ltd. and Shale Petroleum Ltd. (collectively, the “Acquisitions”) for a gross purchase price of approximately $145 million.
- The Acquisitions being a combined ~4,500 boe/d (approximately 75% oil and natural gas liquids (“NGLs”) of expected average production of the 12-month period commencing July 1, 2023 (“Next Twelve Months” or “NTM”) with before tax Proved Developed Producing (“PDP”) net present value discounted at a rate of 10% (“NPV 10”) of $166 million1, NTM field operating net operating income (“NTM Field NOI”)2 of $64 million (2.3x), and 97 net drilling locations (67 booked and 30 unbooked) to sustain the acquired production for over 10 years3.
- Highwood is focusing on employing multilateral and stage fracking technologies to extract resources from conventional oil plays to drive approximately 25% anticipated production growth to approximately 5,200 boe/d in 2024 on an expected capital program of approximately $13 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $40 million in 2024, while expecting to reduce Net Debt / 2024 EBITDA to under 0.8x in the next twelve months.
- Pursuant to the Acquisitions, Highwood is positioned as a growth focused oil-weighted producer with insider ownership of more than 50%, where insiders remain committed to supporting the Company’s long-term growth trajectory and prudent use of debt capital.
- Highwood is pleased it was able to lock in hedges that are approximately $10/bbl greater than the forecasted realized crude oil pricing versus the forecasted pricing on the announcement of the transaction on July 5th with the average hedge price at over $100 CAD/bbl WTI. The improved commodity forecast and related hedges are not included in the current forecast providing additional upside to the NTM operating income.
- Highwood plans to commence drilling in the coming weeks and plans to start with two direct offset multi-lateral open hole (“MLOH”) wells to the 12-09-48-14W5 (“12-09”) MLOH well, which continues to be one of the most prolific MLOH oil wells in Western Canada. The 12-09 well continues to see minimal decline over its production history and continues to produce over 260 bbls/d of oil in its 20th month of production. The 12-09 has produced over 160,000 bbls of high netback, light oil to date and has paid out approximately twice over 20 months.
- Highwood is pleased to have a pro forma liability management rating of greater than 3 with no required deposits with the Alberta Energy Regulator.
Notes to Highlights:
(1)
Gross reserves information as at January 1, 2023 and is derived from the Acquisition Reserves Reports, in accordance with NI 51-101 and the COGE Handbook. See ”Caution Respecting Reserves Information.”
(2)
NTM Field NOI is forecasted for the twelve-month period commencing July 1, 2023 at an average production of 4,500 boe/d. Based on Management’s projections (not forecasts set forth in the Acquisition Reserves Reports) and applying the following pricing assumptions: WTI: US$70.00/bbl; WCS Diff: US$14.00/bbl; MSW Diff: US$3.50/bbl; AECO: C$2.75/GJ; 0.74 CAD/USD. See ”Non-GAAP and other Specified Financial Measures.”
(3)
See ”Caution Respecting Reserves Information” and ”Non-GAAP and other Specified Financial Measures.”
(4)
Based on Management’s projections (not Independent Qualified Reserves Evaluators’ forecasts) and applying the following pricing assumptions: WTI: US$70.00/bbl; WCS Diff: US$14.00/bbl; MSW Diff: US$3.50/bbl; AECO: C$2.75/GJ; 0.74 CAD/USD. Management projections are used in place of Independent Qualified Reserves Evaluators’ forecasts as Management believes it provides investors with valuable information concerning the liquidity of the Company. Cash flow figures assume completion of the Acquisitions on July 1, 2023 and illustrative hedges for total of 65% of net after royalty Proved Developed Producing reserves production. See ”Caution Respecting Reserves Information” and ”Non-GAAP and other Specified Financial Measures.”
2023 Second Quarter Operations
With the continued strong commodity prices and increased interest in Canadian energy, the Company’s primary focus in the second quarter was reviewing and assessing several potential acquisitions for its upstream operations. Subsequent to June 30, 2023, the Company successfully closed the Acquisitions as described above. The Company will continue to review and assess opportunities which are accretive to the Company as Highwood seeks to grow this segment of its operations. The Company will also assess land offerings in strategic areas where the Company sees significant growth opportunities.
Outlook
The primary focus over the near term is the execution of the Company’s capital program and growth strategy while reducing debt the Company’s Net Debt/EBITDA ratio below 0.8x in the next 12 months.
As of today, the Company is drawn approximately $75 million on its new credit facility and has a working capital surplus, which provides considerable financial and operational flexibility. As the Company continues to see generational opportunity to acquire high quality producing assets at cyclically low valuations, which have considerable unbooked upside that can be unlocked using horizontal multi-lateral well technology, it remains dedicated to pursuing accretive acquisitions through the balance of the year and into 2024. The Company is currently engaged in several encouraging dialogues regarding various other acquisitions and potential strategic partnership opportunities.
Corporately, the Company is dedicated to building a growing profile of Free Cash Flow, on a per share basis, while using prudent leverage never to eclipse more than 1.7x Debt / EBITDA, to provide it maximum flexibility for organic growth and / or other strategic M&A opportunities.
Highwood is continuing to evaluate its undeveloped lands for drilling opportunities and is planning to actively drill while commodity prices support the capital.
Corporately, the Company intends to build a growing profile of recurring Free Cash Flow that will provide maximum flexibility for growth and / or other strategic M&A opportunities in a non-dilutive fashion.
Incentive Compensation
Subsequent to June 30, 2023, the Company approved the grant of approximately 60,000 restricted share units (“RSUs”) and approximately 65,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The options will be granted at an exercise price of $6.00 per common shares and, subject to the Option Plan, will expire five years from the date of grant. The Company has also granted 20,000 deferred share units (“DSUs”) to directors. The Company has determined that exemptions from the various requirements of TSX Venture Exchange policies are available for the granting of options, RSUs and DSUs.