CAPP Analysis: Emissions from conventional oil and natural gas sector fell 24 percent in the last decade

CALGARY, AB , Aug. 31, 2023 /CNW/ – From 2012 to 2021, conventional natural gas and oil producers lowered their absolute scope 1 carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emissions by 24 percent while growing total production by 21 percent. Analysis completed by the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers of the most recently available Government of Canada production and emissions data shows Canada has the ability to grow its production and role as a secure provider of responsibly produced energy while lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

The analysis shows that between 2012 and 2021:

Natural gas production rose by 35 percent while CO2e emissions fell by 22 percent. In that same period, natural gas producers reduced methane emissions by 38 percent.

Conventional oil production remained relatively flat (down 9 percent) with CO2e emissions from production dropping by 27 percent – demonstrating the work producers have done to lower their emissions intensity.

Conventional producers have driven down methane emissions from total natural gas and oil production by 34 percent and methane emissions intensity by 46 percent.

The data used in the analysis includes the Government of Canada’s National Inventory of Greenhouse Gas Emissions along with production data from Statistics Canada. Conventional production refers to all oil and natural gas production outside of Canada’s oil sands.

The complete analysis can be found here.

Supporting quotes from Lisa Baiton, CAPP President and CEO:

“When we talk about growing Canada’s role as a responsible provider of natural gas and oil to the world – emissions performance is one of those measures. Canada’s conventional producers are demonstrating we can grow energy production to address energy security while also lowering emissions.”

role as a responsible provider of natural gas and oil to the world – emissions performance is one of those measures. conventional producers are demonstrating we can grow energy production to address energy security while also lowering emissions.” “This track record of lowering emissions while growing production is a demonstration of why Canadian oil and natural gas should be the barrels of choice for the world’s energy needs. As long as the world needs oil and natural gas, Canada’s barrels should be a part of that supply.”

barrels should be a part of that supply.” “The majority of conventional oil and natural gas produced in Canada , is consumed by Canadians. This production plays an important role in our own energy security and our producers are showing we can continue to develop our oil and natural gas resources and lower emissions from that production.”

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) is the trusted voice for companies, large and small, that explore for, develop and produce natural gas and oil throughout Canada. CAPP’s member companies produce about 80 per cent of Canada’s natural gas and oil. CAPP’s associate members provide a wide range of services that support the upstream oil and natural gas industry. Together CAPP’s members and associate members are a solution-oriented partner to Canada and the world’s needs for safe, secure, reliable, affordable and responsibly produced energy, and an important part of a national industry with revenues from oil and natural gas production of about $116 billion a year. CAPP supports industry efforts to continue to reduce upstream GHG emissions and play a role in support of Indigenous participation and prosperity. As a non-partisan organization, CAPP works with all governments and all parties to ensure that our industry is long-standing.

SOURCE Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/31/c7017.html