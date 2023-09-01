Canadian Rig Count Summary – Active rig count settles at 181

Canada’s active rig count settled at 181 on September 1, an increase of 4 rigs compared to last Friday. This continues a strong run of activity that has seen the number of active rigs hold above 160 since late June. Alberta’s active rig count increased from 126 on August 25 to 129 this morning, a 2.4% jump, while Saskatchewan’s rig count held fast at 29. BC’s active rig count increased by 1, settling at 20 as of this morning.

With respect to target commodities, the number of oil rigs decreased by 2 between August 25 and September 1, settling at 108 active oil rigs. The number of gas rigs rose week-over-week, reaching 63 today. The number of rigs classified as “Other” or “Unknown” grew by 3 over the same period, settling at 10 rigs.

Today’s rig utilization rate is 42.4%, a slight decrease from 42.8% at last week’s end. The total number of rigs rose from 414 to 427, a 3.1% jump. This suggests that, compared to last week, a larger pool of rigs is being deployed slightly less efficiently.

For a closer look at this data, visit our rig count tool with data provided by the CAOEC.