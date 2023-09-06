Calroc: An Experienced Player in Demolition and Oilfield Equipment Services

Calroc Industries is an innovative, integrated service company with capabilities across the spectrum of oil and gas client needs. In speaking with John Skoreyko, a manager with Calroc Industries who brings 35+ years of experience to the company, he explains that Calroc is a mature, energetic company with an appetite for continued growth across the Canadian market. He emphasizes that the company has a broad set of capabilities, and that they are committed to delivering quality in every project they take on.

Calroc’s demolition-focused services and skills include:

Single well battery removal

Pipeline removal

Oil & gas facilities/structures demolition

Total, partial plant dismantling and demolition

Underground / above ground storage tanks

Site and boneyard cleanup

Scrap processing and recycling

Concrete breakout, crushing and recycling

Pile and foundation removal

Industrial and commercial facility demolition

With an experienced and specialized team, Calroc Industries is making waves in the industry and showcase their strengths in onsite services, as well as demolition and decommissioning of existing well sites and facilities. The company’s expertise extends beyond demolition services, however, and the company has departments dedicated to pumpjacks, tanks, separators, crew work, pickers, tank hauling and equipment procurement/refurbishment.

“We have the equipment and expertise to tackle just about any job that comes our way, and we have the ability to meet any and all client needs” Skoreyko added.

The company also refurbishes and sells oilfield equipment, with a particular focus on pumpjacks and tanks. The company is currently marketing the following equipment:

Propak Packaged Refrigeration Unit (6mm/Day)

Residue Gas Volume: 5.85 MMSCFD

Residue Gas Dewpoint: under 15°F @ 800 psig

Residue Gas Temperature: under 120°F

Residue Gas Pressure: (Maximum plant pressure drop 40 psig)

C3+ Volume: 126 BBLS/D @ 814 psig operating at -5 F.

Seal Lake V-2200 Treater (12′ x 60′)

Seal Lake V-3250 Treater (12′ x 80′)

Calroc’s innovative methods, safety, and recycling efforts help contribute to its continued excellence in the demolition industry. Get in touch with Calroc Industries today for all your demolition and equipment needs.

