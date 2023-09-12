Bonterra Energy announces unveiling of new brand identity, website, corporate presentation and participation at Peters & Co. Limited Energy Conference

“Today marks an important milestone for Bonterra as we share a bold new look to reflect the Company’s revitalized value creation strategy and ongoing evolution as one of Canada’s longest standing junior oil and gas companies,” said Patrick Oliver, Bonterra’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “Since the Bonterra name literally means ‘good earth’, this vibrant new logo features a globe-like sphere and a subtle nod to the letter ‘B’, finished with a definitive period confirming that just our name says it all. Our new visual identity provides an enhanced platform for profiling the Company’s strategy of focusing on free funds flow generation, balance sheet management, strategic acquisitions and returning to a capital returns model.”

A Symbol of Evolution and Innovation

At the heart of our rebrand is an energy-inspired and future-forward logo, a renewed website (bonterraenergy.com) and a bolder approach to showcasing the Bonterra opportunity in our corporate presentation. This updated branding signals a new era for the business, as progressive and dynamic elements showcase the Company’s strategy, refreshed leadership and positive outlook. Our tagline, “A grounded path forward for Canadian energy” sets us apart from peers and represents Bonterra’s innovative approach to providing reliable and responsible energy designed to help meet growing global demand.

Peters & Co. Limited Energy Conference

We are also pleased to confirm that members of Bonterra’s leadership team will be participating at the 27th Annual Energy Conference hosted by Peters & Co. Limited at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Toronto, Ontario from September 12 to 14th, 2023. In addition to Bonterra’s participation in a panel discussion, Mr. Patrick Oliver, President & CEO, and Mr. Brad Curtis, Senior VP, Business Development, will also be hosting one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.

About Bonterra

Bonterra Energy Corp. is a conventional oil and gas corporation forging a grounded path forward for Canadian energy. Operations include a large, concentrated land position in Alberta’s Pembina Cardium, one of Canada’s largest oil plays. Bonterra’s liquids-weighted Cardium production supports the Company’s return of capital strategy, focused on generating long-term, sustainable growth and value creation for shareholders. An emerging Montney exploration opportunity is expected to provide enhanced optionality and an expanded potential development runway for the future. Our shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “BNE”.

