New Technology Eliminates Methane Venting from Pneumatics

Marathon Compression KL8 Air Power Unit technology provides a unique solution to oil and gas producers to affordably convert pneumatics over to air.

In proving out the equipment and technology, Marathon has accrued more than 16,000 hours of field run-time, and begun scaled production of its KL8 Air-Power Unit. With inventory on hand to meet quick delivery needs of its clients, Marathon is confident the KL8 will become the industry standard for 5kW Air-Power technology in the year ahead, setting a new benchmark for reliability and affordability.

In addressing producers’ needs for both instrument air and power at off-grid oil and gas facilities to eliminate methane venting, Marathon Compression researched a number of possible solutions. Working with Petroleum Technology Alliance Canada (PTAC) and Canadian Emissions Reduction Innovation Network (CERIN) provided valuable industry feedback in providing a unique solution unlike anything in the marketplace.

Learn more at KL8 Air-Power Unit | marathoncompression.com or contact us at solutions@marathoncompression.com.