Headwater Exploration Inc. announces quarterly dividend and management update

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ – Headwater Exploration Inc. (the “Company” or “Headwater“) (TSX: HWX) is pleased to announce its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of Cdn$0.10 per common share in alignment with the Company’s return of capital strategy. This quarterly dividend will be paid on October 16, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 29, 2023. These dividends are designated eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Headwater is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Georgia Little to the position Interim Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer. Ali Horvath, the company’s current Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer is expected to be on maternity leave in October. Ms. Little is a Chartered Professional Accountant and she has been the Controller of Headwater since April 2020.

