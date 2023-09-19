Mines and Minerals Fee Title Sale – South-Central Saskatchewan

Farmers and Merchants Bank & Trust (“Framers and Merchants” or the “F&M Bank”) has engaged Aim Land Services Ltd. Mineral Land Advisors to assist the F&M Bank with the sale of certain Mines and Minerals Fee Title interests located in South-Central Saskatchewan. The properties are specific to the Abbott area of Saskatchewan (the “Property”). The Property is located West of the Weyburn Unit, operated by Whitecap Resources Inc.

The Mines and Minerals Interests are more particularly described as An Undivided ½ Interest in All of Sections Nineteen and Twenty-One (19 & 21) in Township Nine (9) Range Eighteen (18) West of the Second Meridian (W2M) in the Province of Saskatchewan.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas rights were last leased in 1994 to Western Land Services on behalf of an undisclosed client. The leased subsequently expired in 1999. Farmers has registered a Notice to Lapse on title and it is expected that the caveats will be removed by September 21, 2023. The titles are presently Locked, however, the necessary documents relating to No Minors are not now nor were there any infants interested in the estate. Statutory Declarations have been registered with Land Titles and therefore there will not be an impediment to transfer of title.

This sale area has been under evaluation by various helium corporations since 2021 and the area continues to attract interest for possible development. Several vertical test wells have been drilled in the province to test the viability of helium development. The area has also had numerous seismic programs shot over the last forty years. Seismic is the most effective tool in identifying this resource.

During the years 2021 and 2022 Saskatchewan Energy and Resources made available Non-Advertised Dispositions and did grant Helium Permits to interested parties for rights from the Top of the Winnipeg Formation to the Base Precambrian.

The area has garnered interest by Helium Explorers and in fact the area highlighted in green above identifies Helium Permits that have been issued to Royal Helium Exploration Limited, Global Helium Corp, and Prairie Land & Investment Services.

Effective October 24, 2022 Saskatchewan Energy and Resources has advised the Mineral Industry that Helium Rights above the Top of the Winnipeg Formation may be posted for sale in South East Saskatchewan. F&M Bank owns these helium mineral rights in the Property and these rights will be included in the disposition of the Property.

More specific information is available by contacting AiM at ganderson@aimland.ca. A package of more detailed confidential information will be sent to any party executing a Confidentiality Agreement.

Cash offers relating to this process will be accepted until 4:00 pm on Tuesday, October 2nd, 2023.

For further information please feel free to contact: Guy Anderson P. Land at 403.801-8277 or 587-392-5115.