|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Sep. 15
|Junior Estimator, Electrical
|Strike Group
|Edmonton
|Sep. 14
|Office Administrator
|Strike Group
|High Level
|Sep. 14
|Oil & Gas Field Operator (14/14 camp)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Sep. 14
|Document Controller
|Brunel
|Vancouver
|Sep. 14
|Senior Production Engineer
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Sep. 13
|Apprentice Pipefitter – Fab Shop
|Strike Group
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 13
|Apprentice Welder – Fab Shop
|Strike Group
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 13
|Material Receiver – Fab Shop
|Strike Group
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 13
|Journeyperson Pipefitter/Fabrication Foreperson – Fab Shop
|Strike Group
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 13
|Light Equipment Operator – Fab Shop
|Strike Group
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 13
|Field Competency Trainer
|Teine Energy Ltd.
|Chauvin
|Sep. 13
|Production Field Administrator
|Barrel Oil Corp
|Various
|Sep. 12
|Certified Exposure Device Operators (CEDO)
|Buffalo Inspection Services
|Edmonton
New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs
BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.