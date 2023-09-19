New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

BOE Report

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Sep. 15 Junior Estimator, Electrical Strike Group Edmonton
Sep. 14 Office Administrator Strike Group High Level
Sep. 14 Oil & Gas Field Operator (14/14 camp) Roska DBO Fort St. John
Sep. 14 Document Controller Brunel Vancouver
Sep. 14 Senior Production Engineer Brunel Calgary
Sep. 13 Apprentice Pipefitter – Fab Shop Strike Group Grande Prairie
Sep. 13 Apprentice Welder – Fab Shop Strike Group Grande Prairie
Sep. 13 Material Receiver – Fab Shop Strike Group Grande Prairie
Sep. 13 Journeyperson Pipefitter/Fabrication Foreperson – Fab Shop Strike Group Grande Prairie
Sep. 13 Light Equipment Operator – Fab Shop Strike Group Grande Prairie
Sep. 13 Field Competency Trainer Teine Energy Ltd. Chauvin
Sep. 13 Production Field Administrator Barrel Oil Corp Various
Sep. 12 Certified Exposure Device Operators (CEDO) Buffalo Inspection Services Edmonton