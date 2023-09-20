XI Technologies Inc: Abandonment and Reclamation Spending for 2023

Each week, XI Technologies (“XI”) uncovers trends and insights using our enhanced data and software focused on the WCSB. If you’d like Word to the Wise delivered directly to your inbox, subscribe here.

As we slowly approach the end of the year, we took the opportunity to review the progress on reducing liabilities within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB) up to the end of June 2023.

XI conducted an analysis of liability values and reclamation totals with the aim of obtaining a comprehensive overview of the status of oil and gas liabilities, similar to the evaluation we performed last year.

Liabilities Value

The following information was compiled using XI’s ARO Manager with XI’s 2023 Cost Model (plus AssetSuite’s well and facility data). This was then compared with AssetBook’s LLR Module using the provincial governments’ cost models (derived from their various directives; for example Alberta LLR). Pipeline information was specifically excluded for this compilation as provincial calculations do not currently include those assets.

Overall, based on the governments’ cost models, liabilities have been reduced by $1.45 billion. It is worth noting that, while certain reductions may not appear to have met initial expectations of reducing liabilities based on the increased mandatory closure spend targets set by the governments, we must consider the concurrent factor of ongoing drilling activities. In the first half of 2023 alone, 5,594 new UWI wells have been drilled. This development has resulted in a liability increase that nearly matches the rate of liability reduction.

Reclamations in Western Canada

There have been 4,445 well and facility licenses which have changed to Reclaimed or Rec Exempt status during the first half of 2023. Calculating the monies spent to get these licenses to a reclaimed status, there has been $245b invested over the past years (representing across 3,345 locations).

There have also been 4,573 licenses which changed to abandoned status (representing about $253 billion).

Based on our 2022 blog article entitled “Abandonment and Reclamation across WCSB from 2021 to 2022”, the Average Cost for full reclamation was approximately $43,100 per site across all provinces in 2021 and $23,100 per site in 2022.

Costs from the first 6 months are a little different:

Jurisdiction Total AB 50,225.18 BC 44,793.22 SK 22,185.85

