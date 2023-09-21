Chevron accepts recommendations of Australia tribunal to end dispute with LNG unions

Chevron has accepted recommendations made by Australia’s industrial tribunal, the Fair Work Commission, to end a dispute with unions at its liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Western Australia, a company spokesperson said on Thursday.

“We have informed the Commissioner of our position and written to the unions and other employee bargaining representatives confirming our acceptance,” the spokesperson said.

A union official, who declined to be named, said members were in a meeting to discuss the Fair Work Commission offer.

The move raises the possibility the parties could reach a deal that could call off strikes hours before the two sides appear before the Commission.

The Commission is scheduled to meet on Friday morning to decide whether to intervene and halt the strikes, which began on Sept. 8 and escalated to two 24-hour work stoppages over the weekend.

After hosting three days of talks between the parties earlier this week, a senior figure at the Commission on Thursday published a set of terms to try to resolve the dispute prior to the hearing.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Lewis Jackson; Editing by Mark Potter)