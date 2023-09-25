715 well licences transferred today from 7 different operators representing 10,319 BOE/d of production – BOE Intel

Today, BOE Intel’s well licence transfer tool picked up on 7 different transfers representing 1,121 wellbores, 715 licences, and ~10,319 BOE/d of production.

While these licence transfers just went through today, in many cases the new operator will have already taken over financial ownership of these wells at a different date, but now the public record will match and the individual wells that have been transferred can be seen. The table below shows the well licence transfers that went through today (turn your phone sideways if trying to view this table on mobile device).

*production figures are aggregated from July Petro Ninja production data, and represent gross production which does not take into account working interest agreements. NGLs/Condensate are not usually reported at the well level so additional liquids volumes may come out of the natural gas volumes shown.

A little further context on some of these licence transfers:

Pouce Coupe area – Logan Energy Crown mineral rights (green), and well licences transferred (purple) from Spartan Delta

Simonette area – Logan Energy Crown mineral rights (green), and well licences transferred (purple) from Spartan Delta