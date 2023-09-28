Healing and Building Bridges – ELM

ELM Recognizes National Truth and Reconciliation Day, September 30th. The day reminds us of the children who never returned home and survivors of residential schools. Public commemoration of the tragic and painful history and impacts of Canada’s 140 residential schools is a vital component of reconciliation. This day coincides with Orange Shirt Day, an Indigenous-led initiative intended to raise awareness of the inter-generational impacts of residential schools, and to promote the concept “Every Child Matters”.

On behalf of ELM, we respectfully ask that you take time to reflect on the process of reconciliation and healing and to wear orange in commemoration. We value our relationships with Indigenous communities in the areas in which we work. In the spirit of reconciliation ELM endeavours to protect indigenous heritage and to maintain open communication and dialogue to gain a further understanding of their needs and greater respect for their culture.

ELM helps clients mitigate risk, enhance stakeholder confidence, and ensure compliance. For all your comprehensive closure needs call ELM today at 587-392-4002 or visit us at www.elminc.ca