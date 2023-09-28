Well of the Week – We interrupt this Second White Specks series already in progress

I originally intended to follow up last week’s Petro Ninja – Enlighten Geoscience Well of the Week with a further discussion on how we could rescue the reputation of the Second White Specks. But before I could submit the article, I attended a Gulf Canada alumni reunion and memorial for a recently passed friend. It was a wonderful time to see old many old friends and mentors again. And I thought it worthwhile to pre-empt the Second White Specks series.

The Well of the Week started as a way to tell positive stories about the oil and gas industry and the characters who made it what it is. And these people represent the heart of what was a good employer and technical top-notch company.

Now I don’t want to Trowel it on too thick but there is nothing Bland about these people. If you are lucky enough to know them, you would happily pay a Toonie to Read More about the lunch. And that ain’t no Bull. But if you aren’t, you are probably full to the Gill with this subject.

Enough of that. Back to the rehabilitation of the Second White Specks next week. I promise.