Murphy USA schedules third quarter 2023 results conference call

EL DORADO, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) will release preliminary third quarter 2023 earnings results after the market close on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Interested parties may participate by dialing 1-888-330-2384 and referencing conference ID number 6680883. The call can also be accessed via webcast through the Investor Relations section of Murphy USA’s website at http://ir.corporate.murphyusa.com. The webcast will be available for replay one hour after the conference concludes and a transcript will be made available shortly thereafter.

Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with more than 1,700 stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest and Northeast United States. The company and its team of nearly 15,000 employees serve an estimated two million customers each day through its network of retail gasoline and convenience stores in 27 states. The majority of Murphy USA’s stores are located in close proximity to Walmart Supercenters. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express and QuickChek brands. Murphy USA ranks 182 among Fortune 500 companies.

