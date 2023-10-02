This private company just became the latest to acquire Clearwater acreage with mineral rights transfer of over 100 sections – BOE Intel

Karve Energy is the latest company to gain exposure to the Clearwater, by acquiring ~103 sections of mineral rights from Durham Creek Exploration. This transfer likely comprises the remaining assets for Durham Creek as the company was recently acquired by Lycos Energy Inc. BOE Intel picked up the mineral rights transfer on September 29, 2023.

Figure 1 – Mineral rights transfer from Durham Creek to Karve Energy

The mineral rights are mostly in the northwest part of the larger Clearwater fairway, east of Cadotte, and have seen minimal drilling activity. Separately, Karve has filed a licence transfer application with the AER to transfer 11 wells, 1 facility and 2 pipelines to Karve from Durham Creek. That transfer is listed as Pending AER approval.

For Karve this is a new core area as the company has previously been focused almost exclusively on the Alberta Viking. Over the last 2 years, 128 of the company’s 131 spuds have targeted the Viking.

Figure 2 – Karve Crown mineral rights

