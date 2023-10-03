Waterous Energy Fund announces acquisition of shares of Strathcona Resources Ltd.

The WEF Funds hold the Common Shares for investment purposes. The WEF Funds may, depending on market and other conditions and subject to applicable securities regulation, change their beneficial ownership of the Common Shares, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements, or otherwise. Any transaction that the WEF Funds may pursue may be made at any time and from time to time without prior notice and will depend on a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the price and availability of the Company’s securities, subsequent developments affecting the Company, its business and prospects, other investment and business opportunities available to the WEF Funds, general industry and economic conditions, the securities markets in general, tax considerations and other factors deemed relevant by the WEF Funds.

The WEF Funds will be filing an early warning report under the SEDAR+ profile of the Company at www.sedarplus.ca. A copy may also be obtained by contacting Waterous Energy Fund’s Chief Executive Officer at 403-390-7770. The head office of the Company is located at 1900, 421 – 7th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 4K9. The head office of the WEF Manager and the WEF Funds is located at 600, 301 – 8th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 1C5.

